The song that makes you happiest – Health and Wellbeing

One of the most important states of mind of all is happiness, which a person experiences when he reaches a moment of satisfaction or well-being. Some psychologists have characterized this state in different ways, either by some activity that they may experience. One way to achieve this state is to listen to music and that is why there is a song that will lead us to that, and that is why psychologists recommend listening.

One of the most activities that people do is listening to music and it can be done at any time and doing any type of activity, be it cleaning the house or exercising and singing your favorite songs along with it. According to some studies, listening to music contributes to general health and it will help to regulate emotions, generate happiness and we can relax. Besides, memorizing letters will also improve your memory.

And since listening to music produces happiness, inspiration and energy, some studies have proven that there are songs that take us to the maximum point of happiness. Michael Bonshore, a psychology graduate, created a list of all the musical themes that create happiness in people, making people experience a sense of well-being. According to a BBC article, he explained: “Listening to relaxing music has a positive effect on the nervous system.”

After the study was conducted, the song that expresses happiness is ‘Good Vibrations’ performed by The Beach Boys. This theme song was released in 1966 and is written, composed and produced by Brian Wilson. As soon as it was published, it got success in reproduction and that is why it is the most heard.

But, according to psychologists, this is not the only song that expresses happiness and on the list we also find James Brown’s ‘I Got You’, Madness’s ‘House of Fun’, Pink’s ‘Get the Party Started’, ‘Uptown’ Get. ‘Girl’ by Billy Joel and ‘YMCA’ by Village People. So now you know, if you want to be happy, you can listen to some of these musical themes.

