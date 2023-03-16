The song that Niall Horan wrote about his breakup with Hailee Steinfeld

Niall Horan I confessed that my heart collapsed when I finished with Hailee Steinfeld…

Fue a finales del año pasado cuando Hailee and Niall have decided to put an end to their 10-month relationship, due to their work schedules keeping most of the time apart. During an interview with The Sun, Niall confessed that this separation was super painful for him, and he even confessed that one of his new songs is inspired by that rupture, it is about "Put A Little Love On Me", and says: "I still have a lot of love here under this skin, like a little love, with a little love in me, with a little love in me. When the lights come on and there are no shadows dancing, I look at my surroundings while my heart breaks down. Because you're the only one I need, so give me a little love". About the composition of the lyrics, Niall says in the middle: "It wouldn't be my album if I didn't have a sad, sad, sad ballad. This could be my favorite song I've written. I just went through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit at the piano and talk and see what happened". Niall assured that he is already ready to return to the music scene next year, and promises that it will be something incredible.