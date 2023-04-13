The Spanish TFT community stands up to Riot Games

Given the difference in treatment compared to others, the Spanish TFT community stands before Riot Games. The 16 ranked players for the Spanish final of Teamfight Tactics they announced yesterday that they would not play this if Riot Games and GGTech did not reach an agreement to improve the conditions.

What does the Spanish TFT community request from Riot?

After numerous complaints and in view of the fact that their demands have not come to fruition, the 16 finalists of the LVL UP circuit will not play this. Due to the difference in treatment offered to the Spanish community by the company Riot Games compared to other countries, it stands up and hopes to obtain improvements in the future through this protest.

“It is alarming and worrying that in addition to the fact that we do not have a competitive league, we cannot have a final in our country either, which means that we cannot compete on equal terms with other European countries”, declare the players involved in the protest.

The declaration is a reality given that, unlike other countries such as Germany, France and Poland, Spain lacks a regular league. This makes it impossible for them to compete more regularly and increases the general level of our best players. Then, later it is reflected in the Golden Spatula Cup, where the number of both German and Polish players has increased. Meanwhile, the representatives of others such as Spain have only managed to maintain themselves on occasion.

The trigger for the decision was that, in addition to the fact that this not be face-to-face again, there is no official broadcast and the prizes are lower. Steps back compared to our European neighbors. The demands on the part of the players are clear:

Promote Spanish competitions with the aim that it grow both in terms of numbers and the level of play by its members.

with the aim that it grow both in terms of numbers and the level of play by its members. May the national final have the importance it deserves and it has a face-to-face event with production, official channel, commentators.

and it has a face-to-face event with production, official channel, commentators. how much the prize pay be exponential with the growth of the community itself and going to this final does not imply an unaffordable outlay on the part of the participants.

The difference is unfair… and embarrassing

Apart from France, which we know is the current queen of Teamfight Tactics in Europe, I found it hard to believe that we were such a marginalized community compared to others with clear numbers and smaller content creators compared to Spain. In fact, when comparing to other esports in its beginnings, with even larger player communities, the prizes or the facilities in Teamfight Tactics seemed much higher to me. You just have to ask the conditions of Spanish League of Legends players in Spain not so long ago to get an idea of ​​how good we are.

Where does the problem lie then? well in the difference in treatment. The argument of numbers and what Teamfight Tactics generates falls flat when other communities that generate much less receive more aid. In addition, specifically the Spanish is the one that creates the most ties, both with LATAM and with France, generating a healthy rivalry as well as narratives. Being one of the ones that helps their game the most, the Spanish community only asks to receive the same treatment as the rest of the countries.

Sample, a button

Less than a month ago, Poland held the final of the ultra league. This has had a face-to-face set for the players, commentators, subsequent analysis and the raising of a cup by the champion. All this together with a production worthy of admiration, which nothing has to envy that of his older brother League of Legends and of course, much higher than what was going to be the Spanish national final.

Spain already has the adequate means to make it possible

After the completion of the TFT Set 7 World Cup, which for the first time was awarded to a company outside Riot Games that was held in Spain by GGTech, there is no doubt that we have the right professionals. Not only to meet the demands of the players. We have all the ingredients to try to offer a content at the forefront of Teamfight Tactics.

we have content creators with thousands of people daily on their channels. Players competing at the highest European level that represent us in each Golden Spatula Cup. community events that unite ties both with other European countries and with LATAM. Professionals in the field of production of events as well as talents to spare for the broadcast of this, both host as analysts. The pieces are there, you just need to put them together.

After the action of the players the ball remains in the court of Riot Games. Let’s hope he takes the request into account and meets with the players as quickly as possible. It is time for the entire Spanish TFT community to promote the video game that we love so much.