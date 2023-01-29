The special success in Chile of a game acclaimed worldwide – G5noticias

Only in the last VCT played in Turkey, the country with the most players was ours, adding to a growing audience and the love of millions of fans in the world. It was the most watched shooter game on Twitch during 2022. Why is it so loved in Chile?

The VCT 2023 final comes with everything, and Chile will have a place in the stands thanks to MACH, which brought the entire audience closer through the MACH Gamers campaign.

There are games that take years to consolidate, and that makes the “phenomenon” Valorant, a bet by Riot Games launched in the midst of a pandemic in 2020, such a surprising example. Less than 3 years after its premiere, it closed 2022 being the most watched shooter game on Twitch in the world, with 63 million hours watched and an audience that doesn’t stop growing. This growing enthusiasm has led even new means of payment to join the Valorant world, to make life easier for thousands of players in Chile, as is the case with MACH.

The love for Valorant is worldwide. But in Chile it is not only about enthusiasm and fanaticism, but also about talent: Unlike other games like League of Legends or PUBG, in which Asian and European teams have performances that are practically unattainable for any Latin American, in Valorant the gap widens. drastically reduces.

It’s more. In the last Valorant World Cup (VCT) played in September in Turkey, our country was the one with the most players in competition, through the participation of Leviathan and KRU, teams representing our area, and which are currently part of the select Global Top 20 .

That high level in Chile is reciprocated with devotion, and the LATAM GODS tournament held in December at Movistar GameClub and supported by MACH -with the participation of renowned Latin American teams- was a forceful example of what Valorant can generate on the local scene. Fans sold out to see the stars in person, and hundreds of thousands followed the tournament online.

Josefina Salvarezza, Head of Marketing at MACH, comments that “we want to accompany gamers in the events they like the most, which is why we are committed to this long-awaited local Valorant tournament. Until today, the results of attendance, interest and interactions on social networks show us that the users of our digital account see MACH as a super ally to enjoy this and future experiences around the world of gaming”.

Mathias Fernández, General Manager of Movistar GameClub, explains that “Valorant in Chile is a phenomenon in two dimensions: on the one hand, there is incredible enthusiasm on the part of Esports fans – not only now, but for many years -, and in the end that enthusiasm is rewarded with sporting achievements, which is the other great dimension”.

“Today we have exponents who rub shoulders with the most talented players in the world, and this generates very high expectations regarding what can continue to happen in the competitive gaming scene,” adds Fernández.

And that high enthusiasm also resulted in the next VCT to be played this year in a country to be confirmed, not only possibly having a Chilean presence in the competition, but also in the stands.

Bastián Díaz is the name of the Chilean who will travel with a companion and all paid to the next final of the Valorant World Cup, after having purchased with MACH, the new form of payment that connects gamers with products and services, and also the option of pay for items within a game, such as skins, weapons and appearances, without the need for another bank card.