The sports that rule in sports betting

Sports betting is a completely wide world. You can get betting houses of all kinds and that offer rewards for each type of sport in the world. From Padle to Pickleball, and even Pool is the subject of bets. However, there are sports that dominate the market. In this article, we will show you 8 of them.

In the world of sports betting, paying attention to everything equals losing. This is why one of the recommendations when entering it is to do it through a sport that you know.

In the world of sports betting, paying attention to everything equals losing. This is why one of the recommendations when entering it is to do it through a sport that you know. Here’s a list of the most in-demand sports you’re probably familiar with.

Football

Soccer is considered the king of sports. Millions of people watch it daily, and in every city in the world there is at least one court. In 2022, a study determined that 38% of soccer fans place sports bets in this field, and bookmakers raised a total of 35 million dollars from the World Cup in Qatar. Without a doubt, it is a sport that moves a lot of money, especially in sports betting.

eSports

With the rise of video games, world leagues and championships have been created for every video game created. eSports are another world that opens up a lot of possibilities for bettors. We have as an example games like League of Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Call of Duty, and even FIFA. The only problem with this type of bet is that the adult public, which has more money, is not very interested.

Table tennis

Table tennis is very popular with sports bettors for one simple reason: unlike football, here we only have two possible outcomes: victory and defeat. It is an Olympic sport, presented in 1988 from Seoul. In 2021, table tennis generated $12.4 million in bets.

Baseball

Baseball is the second most practiced sport in the world, and the sports betting market also takes it into account. It is a leading sport in betting houses, especially in Caribbean nations, such as Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.. The fanaticism of Latin Americans for betting is moving more and more towards betting.

Horse races

Horse racing is an industry that moves billions of euros. Although in Spain it is a somewhat unknown sport, it is one of the biggest players in the world of sports betting. In 2018, earnings of 16 million euros were reported in bets.

Basketball

Soccer dominates 90% of sports betting, and the second sport after it is basketball. The NBA league generates tens of millions of dollars in bets thanks to the diversity of options. You not only bet on the winning team, but also on the golden ring, most valuable player, etc. It’s quite a wide world worth exploring.

MMA/UFC

Finally, we have MMA. Unlike boxing, which also has a market share, in this sport there are more than two ways a fight can end.. This is why, like basketball, it offers a fairly wide variety of options. If you are new to sports betting, this is an option to consider as an initiation.

Sports betting is a fairly broad market that moves a lot of money. Although we have football as the protagonist in all areas, anyone can build a future in this world, thanks to the options available. Simply, you must learn to bet in a healthy way and anticipate each of the situations.