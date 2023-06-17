The Standard brings in Australian midfielder Aidan O’Neill

The Standard have made an offer for a next summer transfer. Aiden O’Neill, a 24-year-old Australian central midfielder who joins Melbourne City on a free transfer. He signs a four-year contract for the Roaches.

Three days after announcing Isaac Price (19), Standard have acquired a second new midfielder. Eden O’Neill was selected by Fergal Harkin, the sporting director of Australian club Melbourne City of the City Football Group, for whom Harkin had worked until the previous year.

A two-time Australian international, O’Neill completed the latter part of his youth academy at Burnley, where he also made his professional debut in 2016. After loan spells to Oldham and Fleetwood Town, the midfielder returned to his native country where he was loaned out successively to Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar. In 2020 he made the final move to Melbourne City where he became a mainstay in midfield and went on to become a two-time Australian champion. A few months ago, O’Neill still seemed to be on his way to Troyes, but following their relegation, the midfielder opted for Standard.

The young O’Neill filled in for Steven Defour at Burnley in late 2016. , © Belgium

At Standard, O’Neill has to absorb the departure of Gojko Simirot (end of contract). Initially, Rouches targeted Pieter Gerkens as reinforcement in midfield, but Bilzener chose AA Gent.

After two new midfielders, Kazim Oligbe (20) also has an offensive reinforcement in the pipeline. The Belgian flank attacker with Nigerian roots returns to Belgium after four years at Southampton, where he was trained by Anderlecht until 2019. His transfer could be announced later this week.