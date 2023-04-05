the star of “white lotus” Alexandra Daddario wore an unexpected goth outfit

Christian Virig – Getty Images Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on certain items through the links below. Alexandra Daddario It’s no stranger to rocking bold looks for red carpet looks. In light of your new presentation mayfair witches Debuting on Jan. 8, she showed a different side of herself with a bold fashion choice. in December, white lotus The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of the AMC series. While people may be familiar with her outdoor ensembles, Alexandra embraced that kind of show by arriving at a Hollywood event in a gothic-inspired strapless black and gold gown. The dress featured a polka dot pattern and lace texture, which further accentuated the drama of the look. The costume also had tiny sleeves that cascaded down the top of the design, lending an even more whimsical feel to what can only be described as downtime. As for accessories, she wore a black beaded necklace and a thick black leather belt. Robin L Marshall – Getty Images Robin L Marshall – Getty Images The costume theme continued baywatch The star’s hair and makeup as well. Her dark hair was styled into a strategically messy bun, while she wore dark eyeliner and black lipstick to match. Buy it now amcplus.com data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KCoZH7XEpoh55MRE4YkmAw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0MjI-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/good_housekeeping_561 /c71bc27087c26b796/19261″>9267″> amcplus.com src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/KCoZH7XEpoh55MRE4YkmAw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0MjI-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/good_housekeeping_561/c71bc27086c26b79196701->

when alexandra Share it later Two works behind the scenes of the night On Instagram, it didn’t take long for her followers to take notice. They immediately took to the comments section to voice their thoughts.

“The dress is so beautiful,” wrote one. Another fan commented: “You look amazing. Loved the dress.” Another user added “GORGEOUS SO GORGEOUS”.

Vision american horror story The alumna steps out of the box onto the red carpet only to cement her as a trendsetter in Hollywood. Furthermore, she has been known to cause a stir with other outfits as well. She definitely turned heads when she showed up wearing a fitted gray frock at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala a few weeks ago in November.

If and when this look is what fans can expect mayfair witches For once, we can’t wait to see what another gothic-inspired Alexandra wears.

