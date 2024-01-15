The stellar battle of the night begins!

He Honda Center Anaheim, California, will be the setting for the performance. ufc 298The main event of which includes a world featherweight title bout between defending champion, Australian Alexander Volkanovsky and georgian-spanish Ilya Topuria,

“The Matador” He has said on many occasions that no one will be able to stop his dream of becoming a world champion and now that day has come, so he will not only have to fulfill his promise, but he has also continuously reiterated that Capable of defeating Australian in the first round itself,

UFC 298 Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Honda Center, Anaheim, California

The most important event in Mixed Martial Arts In the history of Spain, when did Ilya Topuria Will seek the title of World Featherweight Champion at UFC 298, where he will try to defeat the current champion, Australian Alexander Volkanovsky,

Topuria, 27 years oldinsists on saying that the day has come to fulfill his dream, and that too He has the ability to defeat an “older” fighter from the first round.which Volkanovski did not give much importance to and, on the contrary, He himself made fun of his age (35 years). Through their social networks.

The Hispanic-Georgian comes into this fight undefeated with a record 14 wins without defeat, 4 by knockout, 8 by submission and 2 by decisionAnd will try to maintain the quality that will make him the new champion ufcAnd a first for Spain.

Volkanovski has a record of 26 wins and three losses.But has lost two of its last three matches, both against Islam MakhachevBut he has experience that Topuria probably doesn’t have.

Out of 26 Australian wins 13 has been done through chloroformAnd he has been successful in ending all seven of his fights in the first round itself.

However, it is expected that for tonight’s fight Volkanovski Be patient and wait for the attacks of inspired and hasty TopuriaWho will be aware of the dangerous counterattacks of his opponent.

“Great” goes to the octagon for that sixth defense And he is ranked third in the pound for pound world rankings, having beaten him on a few occasions, Makhachevwhich is followed john jonesBut if he wins today he can reach second place in the world.

The opportunity is unbeatable for Topuria And he shouldn’t waste this door that’s been opened for him, so it’s sure to be an electrifying battle.