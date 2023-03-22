The Storm Circuit will stop at the Granada Gaming Tournament

The next stop of the Storm Circuitthe Spanish amateur competition of Riot Gameswill be in Andalusian territory in el Granada Gaming Tournament. This event will take place over the next month, more specifically on April 22 and 23, at the Fermasa site in Granada.

This competition will have two League of Legends and Valorant tournaments, both in the Tier 1 category. A total prize of 4,500 euros will be shared between the two competitions, in addition to getting a large number of points for the general ranking of the Storm Circuit. It will also have an exclusively online tournament on April 8 and 9.

To qualify, teams must participate in the online phase of the Granada Gaming Tournament. The first phase destined for Valorant will begin next March 24 to March 26. Then, from March 31 to April 2, the online phase of League of Legends will open. Eight teams from each title will come out of this first phase, although the best two of each will get a pass for the face-to-face edition in Granada.

The face-to-face phase will have a qualifier and a Grand Final of the two titles on April 22 and 23. The qualifier with a limit of 16 teams will take place on the first day and the two finalist teams will be obtained, both from LoL and from Valorant.

The Grand Final will take place on April 23 and in it, the two teams classified in the online phase and the two winners of the face-to-face qualifier will face each other in BO3 format (best of three) until a single winning team is obtained. The prize to be distributed is 4,500 euros between the two titles, divided into 1,500 euros (first place) and 750 euros (second place).

He exclusively online tournament will be held during the days April 8 and 9. Four teams will come out of it that will face each other in the final phase. The purpose of this competition is to earn points towards the general ranking of the Storm Circuit. To register for any of the options, visit the competition website.