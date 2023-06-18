The Story Behind ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ by the Arctic Monkeys

When ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ by Arctic Monkeys kicks off at Rock Werchter, the festival heat will really kick in and kick off.

sasha van der spieten

Never say that a drummer can’t write songs. In the case of ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’, inspiration came from Arctic Monkeys’ rhythm machine Matt Helders. Frontman Alex Turner once told a music magazine, “Everything stemmed from the drumming at the beginning of the song.” NME. “It was based on some kind of drum exercise that Matt had seen somewhere and he just played super fast because he always tried to play as fast as possible. You could tell that Matt actually played the riffs on his drum kit. Is.

Thanks drummer, we say. ‘Dancefloor’, one of the best from October 2005 signature songs It took three studio sessions for the fledgling garage rock revival in Europe and America to transform into the version everyone knows. Jim Abbiss, the man who would later work on successful records by Editors, Kasabian and Adele, managed to record the final version on tape. “Alex Turner was in a pretty bad mood when he recorded his vocals,” Abyss described in Sound on Sound magazine. In all honesty, he was sick and tired of the song because Crew of the Monkeys was so obsessed with it. Everyone in the music industry was talking about it, even though the song hadn’t even been released yet. Everyone was watching.It was his first meeting with such an expectation.

Abyss had a tough time with an angry Turner. “Of all his forms of singing, there was only one that he did not end a bit “Shit… this song… I hate this song” Or “I’m sick of this”. Well, that was the version I ended up with. However, Turner had gold on his hands. Dirty pub rock vibe. Swirling punk pop chords. That ultra-short, sparking guitar solo. Crazy pounding of Helders. And then there’s that confrontational, flirtatious, sarcasm-drenched text about a foul-mouthed guy who tries to pick up a girl at a nightclub but ends up turning blue. ‘Stop making eyes at me / I’ll stop making eyes at you’, it sounds cruel, ‘What is it that makes me wonder / Is it that I don’t really want you.’

Swagger by Bob Dylan



Turner rattles off the groove in ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ with the swagger of Bob Dylan and the panache of Turner’s acclaimed British punk poet John Cooper Clarke. It’s punk rock, it’s rap, it’s beat poetry, ferociously mixed in a steamy sip of lava. Turner, still a teenager when he wrote ‘Dancefloor’, brilliantly captures what it felt like to be young, drunk, lascivious, bored, disenfranchised and completely broken in 1900s England. Amidst the frothy discharge, he smiles into pop culture: ‘Your name ain’t Rio / But I don’t care for the sand’ Duran is a reference to Duran’s eighties hit ‘Rio’. ‘Dancing to electropop like a robot from 1984’ Refers to 1984 tape of good friend Reverend John McClure. And yes, And no, there’s no love / There’s no Montague or Capulet Refers to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

By the way, today again in the thick of things between Turner and her world hits. “I play the song more than ever,” he said nme record. “Of course, I got tired of that song for a while, as it happens. But I can’t imagine not playing it in concert. When the numbers come along, it is again a pleasure for us.