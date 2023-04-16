the story behind the tree he took from the old house – Metro World News Brasil

The last few weeks have been full of changes for Shakira: she has finally moved to Miami, leaving memories of Gerard Piqué’s infidelity with Clara Chía behind. But not before getting everything out of her old house in Barcelona.

The tree that Shakira took from Piqué’s house

What do you take after a breakup? Shakira went further and carried her to the tree with her. The images that have gone viral in recent days among the singer’s fans show a large tree carried by a crane from the garden, outside the property that was once the family home that Shakira and Piqué built.

According to the newspaper El Periódico, the tree in question, which looks like an olive tree, has great meaning for the singer. Shakira planted it in the forest of ceros de Dios, in Lebanon, the land of his paternal grandmother, years ago. Therefore, the singer would not want her to stay in a house where neither she nor her children, Sasha and Milan, would live.

Did Shakira take the tree to Miami?

It seems that the scene with the tree being removed is not recent. According to Europa Pressthe images were recorded on November 8, 2022 – just one day after Shakira and Piqué reached an agreement on child custody, where it was established that Sasha and Milan would go to Miami along with their mother.

Therefore, until now it is not clear what will happen to this olive tree, which carries a great meaning for the Colombian singer, nor where it ended up.

What will happen to Shakira’s house in Barcelona?

The Spanish media accused Piqué’s father of being responsible for Shakira’s move, with a possible threat of compensation for the singer, according to the purchase and sale contract, which was made by the company of Joan Piqué, her former father-in-law.

According to some reports, the former football player and his girlfriend Clara Chía are considering moving together to the mansion that once belonged to Piqué and Shakira.

