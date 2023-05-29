The strangest model Rolex has released over the years

The world famous watch brand Rolex has been successful in producing a variety of models over the years. One more beautiful than the other, but there are many unique designs where an eye for detail is the most important starting point. However, the luxury brand has also produced a number of quirky models that have received mixed reviews. Here are some of the most exclusive Rolex models in our opinion.

Rolex Cellini King Midas

The very first model of the Rolex Cellini King Midas that we take a closer look at. This model was first launched in the market in 1964. What is so special about this watch? Especially the asymmetric polygonal case and streamlined bracelet design, as it is completely different from the watches we are used to from Rolex. When the watch first hit the market, it was the heaviest gold watch ever made and therefore the most expensive Rolex watch ever made.

The King Midas designed by Gerald Genta is part of the Cellini dress watch line by Rolex. The designer has designed the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus, among others.

Midas is still worn by many celebrities. For example, singer Rihanna has a Rolex King Midas in her collection and we’ve even seen The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) wearing a Midas.

Rolex Day-Date ‘Tridor’

At first glance the Day-Date ‘Tridor’ doesn’t look much different from a normal Day-Date. But there is something really special about this 1980s timepiece. At least three types of gold have not been used in processing: yellow, white and rose gold. This is striking, as usually only gold or platinum is used to make day-dates.

Three types of gold have been included in the bracelet to create a special transition. Whether this is a good combination or not is up to you. But it is definitely a special watch.

Rolex Air King ‘Domino’s Pizza’

You heard right. Rolex has partnered with food chain Domino’s Pizza to create “the one”.domino clockfor the market. These watches were distributed from 1977 to as recently as 2014 to all food chain store managers who achieved $30,000 a week in sales for four consecutive weeks.

For all the motivated store managers out there, it was clearly a good deal. Watches are no longer made today, but there are still plenty of watches to find ‘in the wild’. So, are you interested in Domino watch? Then take a look around online!

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Leopard’

For those who want to own a watch with a feline print, this Cosmograph Daytona Leopard could be the perfect model. This attractive watch features a leopard print design throughout the case and bracelet with matching colors of gold and black to complete the design. It will of course have to suit your taste, but the model is certainly striking and daring.