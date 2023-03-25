The success of this action movie became a curse for Keanu Reeves



Photo: 20th Century Fox / I Love Cinema

There are successes that can become a curse. An example is what happened to Keanu Reeves after starring in an action movie that was a box office success. The actor gave life to Jack Traven in ‘Maximum Speed’. The 1994 film, directed by Jan de Bont, also starred Sandra Bullock in its cast and wowed critics, grossing an estimated $350 million on a budget of $38 million.

‘Full Speed’ made Reeves and Bullock very popular actors, and of course, due to the film’s success, 20th Century Fox wanted to make a sequel. However, Reeves declined the offer and it had consequences. The actor claims he was put in a “movie jail” for not wanting to come back as his character in ‘Max Speed ​​2‘.

Keanu Reeves didn’t work with the studio for a decade until 2008, when he made ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’. Meanwhile, the actor continued working, starring in films such as ‘Sweet November’, ‘Final Destination’, the sequels to ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Constantine’. Later, Reeves acknowledged that it was the script for ‘Max Speed ​​2‘ which made him say no to the project.

‘Maximum speed‘ followed Jack Traven, a Los Angeles police officer who gets trapped on a bus with a bomb installed. While Annie Porter (Bullock), a passenger, drives the vehicle, the protagonist must dismantle the bomb and prevent a massacre.

entering ‘Max Speed ​​2‘, De Bont was inspired by a recurring nightmare in which a cruise ship crashes on an island. In the sequel, originally, the protagonists were married and traveling and end up involved in a new and dangerous scenario because of a fired worker who decides to take revenge.

The film was made with De Bont as director and Bullock again as Annie Porter, but without Keanu Reeves. Instead, Jason Patric played a police officer named Alex Shaw. The film also recruited Willem Dafoe.

A script Reeves didn’t like and lots of action

However, it wasn’t just the sequel’s script that made Keanu Reeves refuse to return – he also wanted to do other things in his acting career. To Total Film, the interpreter acknowledged that at the time he was filming ‘Chain Reaction’ and that he “simply jumped and ran for no reason”.

On this, Reeves’ rep relayed the message to Entertainment Weekly: “I didn’t want to do two action movies in a row.” On the other hand, ‘Max Speed ​​2‘ was shot at the same time as ‘Devil’s Advocate’, in which the actor shared the screen with Al Pacino and Charlize Theron.

Truth is, Reeves had a good eye on rejecting ‘Max Speed ​​2‘, because the film did not receive good reviews. Furthermore, it was a failure at the box office, grossing only around $164 million worldwide.