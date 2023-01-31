The successful Summer Cycle in Berazategui continues

In February the wide range of free shows and cultural activities continues for all residents. The Municipality of Berazategui, headed by Mayor Juan José Mussi, invites the community to enjoy the traditional Summer Cycle organized by the Ministry of Culture and Education.

The agenda set for the first days of February is as follows:

Wednesday 1

At 18: Collective Culture. The show Duo A la Par is presented. Calle 133 and 32 B, Barrio Marítimo.

At 5:30 p.m.: Minecraft experience. A playful visit with characters from the Minecraft video game to learn about the qualities of glass. San Francisco Municipal Cultural Complex (Calle 149 and 23).

At 8:30 p.m.: Theatrical play She died in my arms, by Alberto Drago. With the performance of Diego Riqueiro, Lucas D’Amico and Priscila Franco. El Patio Municipal Cultural Complex (Calle 149 between 15 and 15 A).

At 8:30 p.m.: Patio de Tango and Folklore. A great night of music and dance with the artists Néstor Maidana and the Tango Bardo group. At the Roberto De Vicenzo Municipal Activities Center (Calle 148 and 18).

bera sounds

A new edition of the cycle is coming that promotes local artists. On this occasion, Fakers and Rock Majesties will be presented. La Humanitaria Municipal Cultural Complex (Lisandro de la Torre and 52, Hudson).