The successful Summer Cycle in Berazategui continues

In February the wide range of free shows and cultural activities continues for all residents. The Municipality of Berazategui, headed by Mayor Juan José Mussi, invites the community to enjoy the traditional Summer Cycle organized by the Ministry of Culture and Education.
The agenda set for the first days of February is as follows:
- Wednesday 1
At 18: Collective Culture. The show Duo A la Par is presented. Calle 133 and 32 B, Barrio Marítimo.
- Thursday 2
At 5:30 p.m.: Minecraft experience. A playful visit with characters from the Minecraft video game to learn about the qualities of glass. San Francisco Municipal Cultural Complex (Calle 149 and 23).
At 8:30 p.m.: Theatrical play She died in my arms, by Alberto Drago. With the performance of Diego Riqueiro, Lucas D’Amico and Priscila Franco. El Patio Municipal Cultural Complex (Calle 149 between 15 and 15 A).
- Friday the 3rd
At 8:30 p.m.: Patio de Tango and Folklore. A great night of music and dance with the artists Néstor Maidana and the Tango Bardo group. At the Roberto De Vicenzo Municipal Activities Center (Calle 148 and 18).
bera sounds
A new edition of the cycle is coming that promotes local artists. On this occasion, Fakers and Rock Majesties will be presented. La Humanitaria Municipal Cultural Complex (Lisandro de la Torre and 52, Hudson).
- Saturday 4
At 5:30 p.m.: Las Maraquitas Suenaquesuena Luthería Workshop, by Julio Calvo. La Casa de la Estación Municipal Cultural Complex (Avenida Sabin between 362 and 363, Ranelagh).
At 18: Space for games, reading, drawing and music. La Calle Municipal Cultural Complex (Calle 148 and 18 A).
At 8:30 p.m.: Music Festival. Daniel Maza Quartet and What a Funk will perform. El Patio Municipal Cultural Complex (149 between 15 and 15 A).
At 9:00 p.m.: Cinema. Screening Mom went on a trip. Within the framework of the Unexpected Events Cycle of the National Film Institute (INCAA), residents are invited to attend with their chair or blanket. La Casa de la Estación Municipal Cultural Complex (Avenida Sabin between 362 and 363, Ranelagh).
- Sunday 5
At 5:30 p.m.: An Afternoon Carpentry Workshop, by Cintia Delsavio. La Casa de la Estación Municipal Cultural Complex (Avenida Sabin between 362 and 363, Ranelagh).
At 6:00 p.m.: Music Festival and Regalá Cultura Fair. Andá Calabaza and Las Voces Norteñas will be presented.
In addition, the Regalá Cultura Fair and a children’s show will be present (Calle 413 and Camino Real Norte, Gutiérrez).
And to know the complete schedule, you must enter www.berazategui.gob.ar/cultura or follow the social networks of the Ministry of Culture and Education (@culturabe) and also of the Municipality (@MuniBerazategui).