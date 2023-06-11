The ‘Succession’ actor downsized his house and made a profit of over a million euros

Matthew Macfadyen can do good business not only as his character Tom Vambsgans in the series ‘Succession’ but also in real life. He has made a £1.25 million (1.44 million euro) profit on his home while it shrunk.

Macfadyen bought his London home in 2016 for £2.25 million (€2.6 million). According to architecture firm Hackett Holland, the previous owners had placed “architecturally chaotic” extensions in the backyard. “These extensions have a negative impact on the streetscape,” the agency wrote in a statement to the city council seeking permission for the renovation. That permission was obtained so that McFadden demolished the extensions and replaced them with a conservatory. According to Hackett Holland, this ensures that the house becomes smaller, but also that the rooms that were originally built are reconnected to the garden.

However, the British actor hasn’t only demolished things. They have also built a roof terrace, which can be accessed from the bedroom. And also managed to bring back the original Victorian look. All this ensured that he was able to sell his home for £3.5 million (4 million euros), with a profit of around £1.25 million (1.44 million euros). Not bad for a small sized house.

