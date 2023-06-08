‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is now finally watchable online

dragging on for weeks Super Mario Bros. movie Full screen in cinema. The comedy about sports heroes Mario and Luigi hit the big screen less than two months ago, but it’s had the best opening week ever for an animated film and has already grossed over $1 billion. Already happened. Not only this, the audience is also very excited. Luckily, we now have good news for all those who prefer to watch from home: pathé home Connects to film at lightning speed. today, on Wednesday June 7The time had come.

A grand adventure in the popular animated film about Mario and Luigi

He Super Mario Bros. movie Will become popular was to be expected. Almost Everyone Has Played A Super Mario Game On Nintendo And This Is High Level nostalgia and familiarity definitely deployed in the movie, which is full of fun references and Easter eggs,

Of course, it’s all about Mario and Luigi (voiced in English by Chris Pratt and Charlie Day). They want to repair an underground water pipe in Brooklyn when they find a mysterious pipe that leads them to a new, magical world. But there they are separated: Mario leaves for Princess Peach’s Mushroom Kingdom and his brother ends up in Bowser’s dark world. To rescue Luigi, Mario puts together a special team of familiar faces.

Three reasons to watch this movie:

1️⃣ Film studio se woh us bhi despicable Me, Sing And minions brought

2️⃣ Enthusiastic Viewers with an Audience Score of at least 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

3️⃣ Multiple recognizable voices from top actors including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black

‘The Super Mario Bros. The movie’ can be seen online on Pathe Thuis from today

But Wednesday June 7 TVOD streaming service Pathé Theseus added the animated film to its offering. From this date you can buy it, but you can also choose to wait a while and then rent the movie for a lower price. In any case, subscription is not necessary to watch Super Mario Bros. movie And if you sign up for free now, you can watch your first movie with up to 60% off.

If you buy a movie from Pathe Theseus, it will be in your library forever. After that you can watch it as many times as you want. When renting, you have 30 days to start watching. After 48 hours, the movie will disappear from your library.

Know more about the film

While trying to repair an underground water pipe in Brooklyn, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported through a mysterious pipe to a magical new world. But there they get separated and Mario embarks on a grand adventure to find Luigi. With the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom, and training from the determined leader of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario discovers his powers.

Topic Super Mario Bros. movie Year 2023 Kind movie Duration 1 hour 33 minutes Language english dutch Social class action, comedy imdb 7.3 out of 92,000 votes director Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelnick mold Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anna Taylor Joy, Fred Armisen, Keegan Michael-Key, Charlie Day, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, Jack Black, Kevin Michael Richardson

