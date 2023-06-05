‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ now you can watch on television at home

film news From April 5 it was possible to download ‘The Super Mario Bros.’ The film’ can be seen in many cinema halls across the country. From Wednesday 7 June you also have the opportunity to see it at Pathé Thuis.

been silent for a long time

After the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros. flopped, for a long time it was not sure whether we would see anything about Mario and Luigi again. In 2022, According To Nintendo, It Was The Right Time For Us Super Mario Bros. movie to give.

new magical world

Mario and Luigi work together as plumbers on an underground water pipe in Brooklyn. In the course of their assignment, they end up in a whole new magical world through a mysterious tube. Mario and Luigi are separated and Mario’s quest in this new world begins.

Mario receives training to discover his powers from none other than Princess Peach and help from Toad. Will he be able to find Luigi with a great danger to come.

To vote

In the film we hear Chris Pratt playing the role of Mario. Charlie Day voices Luigi and Jack Black voices Bowser. We hear Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Khary Payton as the Penguin King and Keegan-Michael Key as Todd.

Colorful

The film is doing well with a score of 7.2/10 on IMDb. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes don’t seem too pleased with the film, with a score of 59%. The audience is very excited about the film with a very good 95%.

“A great colorful game film developed with care and good research. Let’s go!”According to Filmtotaal reviewer Arjan Wells. He gives the film 4 out of 5 stars.

path home

If you are also excited and want to watch the film, you can watch it from Wednesday 7th June at Pathe Thuis.