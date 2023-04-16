The Super Mario movie is trending on Twitch along with the best esports clubs

Twitch continues to be a source of inexhaustible trends. Today, from the hand of StreamHatchet, we review some of them, with more than curious and interesting data.

The Super Mario movie sneaks into all chats

Over the Easter weekend, the Super Mario Bros. movie managed to break box office records by becoming the highest-grossing domestic debut in 2023 with $106.1 million. The film also surpassed Frozen II as the best worldwide release for an animated film of all time according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Thanks to the strong ties between streaming and gaming, many viewers flocked to Twitch chat to discuss the game/movie with their favorite streamers. Chat mentions referencing Mario movie keywords increased by 32% after the movie was released.

Mentions of popular characters from the Mario franchise were hovering around 45,000 a day on Twitch chat in the weeks leading up to the film’s release. However, the day of the launch they shot up to 77,000 and the day after the launch they exceeded 83,000 mentions., an 86% increase over the weeks prior to launch. They continue to hold up at almost double normal levels with 80K mentions.

Actor Mentions in Twitch Chat they also skyrocketed with the release of Super Mario Bros Movie. Leading voice actors like Chris Pratt who plays Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy who plays Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, have seen their mentions on Twitch increase by 344% to 3,700 mentions the day after the premiere compared to several weeks before.

Watching Twitch chat is a great way to understand the talk around releases like the Mario movie, which can help advertisers figure out the best places to spend their marketing dollars. Analyzing Twitch chat the day after a trailer or big media moment is released can help advertisers understand what type of consumer is most interested in the product they’re selling. Working more with that type of audience can help provide the best ROI for marketing plans and help marketers succeed in the live streaming space.

The most watched esports teams of March on Twitch

TSM climbs to the top of the most viewed esports organizations last month with 14.6 million hours watched. TSM generated 13.5 million hours watched in March through content creation, the most among any esports team. However, it was the 1.1 million hours watched of the esports competition that pushed TSM over the top. KOI, which generated 13.9 million hours watched in March.

TSM’s most popular game streamed last month was Apex Legendsthanks to TSM_ImperialHal and Mande, who together generated 3.5 million hours watched from the game alone. Most of TSM’s esports viewership came from the VALORANT Challengers North American Split and the Spring LCS season.

7 of the top 10 teams in March generated more than 60% of their watched hours through content creators. TSM, NRG, KOI and Cloud9 generated the largest audience of content creators with more than 10 million hours watched each.

The three esports organizations that ranked in the top ten by generating the majority of their watch time through esports were Fnatic, LOUD, and T1.. Fnatic generated the most esports hours watched with 9.2 million of its 12.3 million hours watched coming from esports. LOUD generated the second highest number of hours watched generating 9 million esports, followed by T1 with 8 million hours watched.

Fnatic and LOUD were able to generate the majority of their watch time thanks to their Valorant team’s strong performance in the VCT: LOCK//IN finals, where they generated 5.4 million watch hours during their match. In all of March, they generated 7.1 million and 8.2 million hours watched respectively from the LOCK//IN tournament.

Thanks to its stellar performance in the spring season of LCK, T1 generated over 80% of its watch time last month from esports viewership. His playoff games against KT Rolster later in the month drew the largest audience, peaking at 1.2 million viewers. The LCK 2023 spring season generated over 23 million watched hours, with T1 having the most watched hours of all participating teams.