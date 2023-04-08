The support that baffles Rekkles in solo queue

The 2023 meta has been largely marked by the presence of bot lane marksmen in the support role. Picks like Ashe have caught on in the first half of the year and later some players have gone on to further shake up the state of the game. bot lane using champions like Caitlyn or Kalista. After the changes to the Gloom Sword, that playstyle seems to have been left behind for most players. However, that is not the case for Fnatic shooter Martin Larsson.”Rekkles«, who is puzzled by a support in only queue.

As Rekkles has explained in Euphoriathe official podcast of the League of Legends EMEA Championhsip (LEC), currently the champion who surprises him is Senna. «Fasting Senna seems incredibly strong on me. only queue And I do not understand why“Said the Fnatic player. The Swede has claimed that he doesn’t understand his popularity in the first place because of the changes to the Shadow Sword. On the other hand, neither for the critical damage version of him, since he considers that the gold needed to get the items is too much.

This tendency forced the player to try her as a shooter, a style of play that has given her great results in the past, leaving memorable performances throughout 2020. However, Rekkles ran into reality: «I tried playing her as ADC with the build of the Kraken, but I see the same one as before, the one that is played with lethality«. That is why the Fnatic player does not rule out that in the group stage of the spring season of the LEC some teams try to use it.

Senna’s data today

According to data from U.GG, currently Senna is one of the best supports of the game as it is in the top 10 most popular and has a win rate of 51.49%. It is played with Swift Feet as the main rune and, as Rekkles has explained in Euphoriathe Sword of the Gloom is not purchased. Currently players like Adrian Trybus «Trymbi» or Jo Yong-in «CoreJJ» choose to prioritize the Eclipse or the Black Blade to later complement the objects with the Rapid Fire Cannon.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.