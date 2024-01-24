The Supreme Court of Venezuela confirms the ineligibility of María Corina Machado to participate in the presidential elections

Maria Corina Machado will not be able to run in this year’s Venezuelan presidential elections due to a legal move by Chavismo. The Supreme Court of Justice has declared inadmissible the lawsuit filed by Machado, the absolute leader of the opposition, in which he actually claimed his disqualification. Thus the Venezuelan judge has ended the suspense of recent weeks. Chavismo got rid of Maduro’s main rival, who led him in almost all polls.

The sentencing took place this Friday afternoon in a series of decisions that allowed the participation of other ineligible politicians such as Leonsis García and Richard Mardo. The Political-Administrative Chamber of the TSJ also issued a final verdict on the case of Henryk Capriles Radonski, who confirmed the veto to run for public office for 15 years.

In the Barbados agreements, signed last October, it was agreed to create a mechanism to remove political disqualifications, which Chavismo has used in recent years to prevent competition in electoral elections when it has lost much popular support. Lost it. The United States had pressed for submission of the process and the Supreme Court opened a fifteen-day period in December so that interested parties could review their cases, particularly Machado’s.

In his case, the Supreme Court has issued negative decisions and precautionary measures on the acceptance of appeals and in the same decision, which were the legal path agreed in the negotiations to provide greater democratic guarantees so that presidential elections could be held. Of these, 2024 could help Venezuela out of its long-running political and institutional crisis.

According to the NGO Aseso a la Justicia, since 2002, Chavismo has disqualified more than 1,400 citizens from holding public office. Many of them are public officials. With tight control over all the country’s institutions, Chavismo has used this legal trick to neutralize its opponents. Political persecution against Machado began in 2014. Then, Machado embodied the most radical wing of the Venezuelan opposition. His direct contest against Hugo Chávez is part of the country’s history. That year, Machado was dismissed from the National Assembly on charges of “treason” for agreeing to join a Panamanian delegation to speak before the OAS General Assembly in Washington. In 2015, the Comptroller General of the Republic – Citizen Power’s auditing body – disqualified him from holding public office for a year, just five months before parliamentary elections in which Machado had planned to participate. This was an administrative sanction for not including income from food vouchers in the sworn declaration of assets.

The disqualification now once again puts the brakes on him, this was known only a few months ago. Machado has alleged that he never received official notification nor has he been part of any trial for this reason. According to the decision, Machado has been disqualified from office since September 16, 2021, for his alleged participation in acts of corruption that occurred during the interim government of Juan Guaidó, although he was once part of the parallel structure attached to the parliament elected in 2015. Was not there. He challenged Maduro’s legitimacy, following which he was re-elected in a process that was questioned by the international community. Machado, at the time, became one of a group of critics of the tactics of the Voluntary Popular leader, who today is in exile in the United States. “He has been a participant in the corruption conspiracy masterminded by usurper Juan Antonio Guaidó, which led to the criminal blockade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the expropriation of companies and funds of Venezuelans abroad. The collusion of corrupt governments,” reads the judgment.

Chavismo was at a crossroads with the decision to let Machado, by far the most popular opposition candidate in recent years, run, with a large portion of the population growing disillusioned with political leaders. With 70 points more than Maduro’s scant approval, Chavismo has now decided to move forward and definitively block his path.

“The government decided to terminate the Barbados agreement. Our fight to win democracy through free and fair elections is not ending. Maduro and his criminal network chose the worst possible path for them: fraudulent elections. that’s not gonna happen. Let no one doubt it, this is until the end” the leader responded in a message on his social networks.

The legal decision comes before weeks of intimidation and harassment of Machado’s political team, which has led to the imprisonment of several of his associates linked to alleged plots to assassinate Maduro, which the Venezuelan government has used . The opposition is violating the Barbados Treaty.

It remains to be seen how the opposition will unite in this new scenario. Machado has insisted that “nothing will remove him from the electoral path.” But options for replacement in the leader’s candidacy within the Unitary Platform coalition were not yet put on the table, at least publicly. From other sectors of the opposition, which have agreed on coexistence spaces with Chavismo, there are alternatives that may still enter the fray. Chief among these is Manuel Rosales, the governor of Zulia state, who resigned from participating in the primaries but did not abandon his presidential aspirations. Also in 2006, Venezuelans went to the polls in which they had to choose between Hugo Chávez and Rosales as the final option.

Beyond the talks sponsored by Norway, the conflict that Maduro has fought with the United States should now lead to the definition of an election date with uncertain guarantees, on which Washington will impose a temporary relaxation in the oil sanctions demanded by Chavismo. This led to an exchange. Americans were jailed in Venezuela for businessman Alex Saab, arrested on money laundering charges and accused of being one of the financial operators in the president’s entourage.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS America Facebook And xor in our weekly newspaper,