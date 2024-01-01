The Surprising Secret of Her Incredible Dress She Wore to the 2024 Emmy Awards

jessica chastain Has been one of the most famous American actresses for many years. In recent times, he has made an impact, especially with his roles in the film Through the eyes of Tammy Faye more of 2021 great game In 2017. However, he also played some notable roles in other More recent feature films,

On January 15, the famous actress made headlines again 75th Emmy Awards Ceremony, As noted daily Mail, she made an impression on the public by appearing among the best dressed stars of the evening. She came up with a particularly original dress whose color differed from the more classic dresses of other actresses.

Jessica Chastain was seen in a green dress at the 75th Emmy Awards

Where was the last Emmy Awards ceremony held? los angeles, on January 15. Many celebrities reacted on this occasion. Selena Gomez especially surprised everyone with her semi-transparent black dress and her always cheerful look. The public was also able to see Jessica Chastain a costume Equally amazing.

For the Emmy Awards, Jessica Chastain chose to wear a long green dress, A very daring style, which definitely not everyone can wear. But to get this ensemble, the actress benefited from the support of a big name in fashion. It was actually created by sabato di sirnoThe new artistic director of Gucci.

Jessica Chastain’s dress was inspired by another Gucci creation

Sabato di Sarno arrived in 2023 to take over as artistic director of Gucci. The Italian fashion house needed a breath of fresh air. And the Emmy Awards were a golden opportunity for the luxury brand to showcase its new collections. Jessica Chastain’s dress comes out spring-summer 2024 collection By gucci.

If it’s just been recreated by Sabato di Sarno at Gucci, it’s also very inspiredanother item of clothing It has also been created by the luxury house for its Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Thus, Gucci has killed two birds with one stone by releasing this green dress, which borrows heavily from the style.one more coat Of same colour.

Jessica Chastain’s dress is close to the style of this other Gucci coat

The coat in question was worn during the presentation of Gucci’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Like Jessica Chastain’s dress, it’s dyed an unusual green, What’s more, both garments end up fabric fibers Which are hanging down on the ground.

Ultimately, the only real difference between these two pieces is the fact that the Gucci coat has clearly been reimagined as a dress. In any case, the American actress inspired a lot of people by coming to the Emmy Awards dressed like this. Thus he contributed to making this event an extraordinary event,