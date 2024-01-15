The Swedish way to start the day well and be happy

It takes a lot of strength to deal with all the commitments and unexpected events that life throws at us every day. There are people who resort to Breakfast with extra coffee, Others like to put on their sneakers and go for a run and, of course, there are those who claim that “they are not a person” until a few hours have passed.

Well, to start the day with energy and face life with the best attitude, there are countless offers Coming from all over the world. Some respond to the life philosophies of a country’s inhabitants, while others originate in the offices of researchers and university professors.

On this occasion, we deal with a Swedish original method With which its practitioners assure that they remain happier.

A country where prosperity reigns

We know that Swedes “make the podium” in the rankings. Happiest countries in the world, So, it’s definitely a good idea to find out what’s behind that general happiness.

At first glance, one might attribute a large part of this well-being to one’s high quality of life. And, according to the Better Life Index prepared by OECD, Sweden Employment levels are the best, education, health, environmental quality, social relations, civic commitment and life satisfaction. So, with that perspective, being happy doesn’t seem too difficult.

Now, beyond the fact that when basic needs (and anything else) are met and that living conditions are very high Like the Swedes, the truth is that their life philosophy is also an important part of their award-winning happiness.

“Morning with the Cuckoo”

There is a name for that way of looking at life: gokota, and basically, it involves waking up early in the morning, leaving the house and hearing the first birdsong. According to this philosophy it “Morning with the Birds” It provides peace and enough energy to face any new daily assault. In fact, that special moment makes a difference from the rest of the day and is the genesis of a happy day.

The literal translation of the word gokota is as follows “Morning with the Cuckoo”, It has its origins in the Swedish tradition of waking up early on a spring morning, and specifically, it refers to Ascension Day (also known as “Kristi Himmelsfårdsdag” in Swedish), which typically falls in mid- to late May. falls till the end.

Waking up early pays off

Nature walks are not limited to just listening to birds singing, it can also include other activities Take a walk on the forest trails, Stop among the trees and breathe slowly and deeply, and of course, contemplate the sunrise without any haste, paying attention to the colors and different tones of that special moment.

The idea is that through nature and, above all, thanks to our open attitude and willingness to stop and enjoy the moment, Let’s renew the energy within us.

For Swedes, connection with nature is as important as the change of seasons. In fact, this tour is a symbol of renewal of nature After winter.

for a full life

So far we’ve seen what Gokota contains, but what specific benefits do its defenders tout? it is commonly said Happiness, well-being and emotional balance. And taking a morning walk in the rural areas has a very positive effect on mental health. Specific, Reduces stress and anxiety levels.

On the other hand, the natural light of dawn is not only a spectacle for the senses, but it also stimulates the production of hormones that regulate sleep. something fundamental to increase energy levels all day long, and as a side effect, Improves mood.

on spanish soil

now the challenge is Adopt Gokotta method in your daily life. And, although, obviously, we are not in Sweden, that does not mean that we cannot apply this philosophy to our lives and reap its benefits.

In any part of the world it is possible to enjoy the sunrise and the wonderful natural places closest to us.

Here are some tips for living the Swedish gökota way in Spanish lands: