The Sweet Way Michael B. Jordan pays tribute after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s death

The world of animation and entertainment lost a true legend last week. It was announced that Akira Toriyama – the beloved creator of Dragon Ball Franchise – Tragically passed away at the age of 68 due to a blood clot in the brain. Following this, various tributes began arriving on the Internet from fans as well as fellow animators and notable stars. One of the famous faces who has now expressed his condolences is none other than Michael B. Is Jordan. The A-lister paid tribute to Toriyama in an incredibly sweet way that may or may not bring a tear to your eyes.

Since coming into the limelight, Michael B. Jordan has never hidden the fact that he is a big fan of anime. And, like many others, he grew up watching the adventures of Goku, Gohan and company. Through Dragon Ball, So it was incredibly fitting that the star took to her Instagram Story to remember the man who birthed the world-famous franchise. Jordan first introduced an important piece of fan art created by BossLogic. It depicts Goku sitting alone in a dark place surrounded by dragon balls. Take a look for yourself:

Well, it’s definitely not getting me into my feelings… Okay, I’m lying, it’s definitely getting me into my element. Another tribute shared by the actor is equally powerful. He inserted an image with some of the series’ iconic characters and above them the message read, “Thank you for everything.” To keep an eye:

Michael B. It’s beautiful to see Jordan honoring one of the most influential storytellers of all time in this way. Posts like this serve as proof of Akira Toriyama’s incredible reach. I can name more than a few people in my life alone who have ever been in front of a TV database But it was. And, now, many of those same viewers are working within the industry and putting their stamp on the medium. Jordan has certainly done it in a big way.

