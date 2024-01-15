The Sweet Way Michael B. Jordan pays tribute after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s death

The world of animation and entertainment lost a true legend last week. It was announced that Akira Toriyama – the beloved creator of Dragon Ball Franchise – Tragically passed away at the age of 68 due to a blood clot in the brain. Following this, various tributes began arriving on the Internet from fans as well as fellow animators and notable stars. One of the famous faces who has now expressed his condolences is none other than Michael B. Is Jordan. The A-lister paid tribute to Toriyama in an incredibly sweet way that may or may not bring a tear to your eyes.

Since coming into the limelight, Michael B. Jordan has never hidden the fact that he is a big fan of anime. And, like many others, he grew up watching the adventures of Goku, Gohan and company. Through Dragon Ball, So it was incredibly fitting that the star took to her Instagram Story to remember the man who birthed the world-famous franchise. Jordan first introduced an important piece of fan art created by BossLogic. It depicts Goku sitting alone in a dark place surrounded by dragon balls. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, it’s definitely not getting me into my feelings… Okay, I’m lying, it’s definitely getting me into my element. Another tribute shared by the actor is equally powerful. He inserted an image with some of the series’ iconic characters and above them the message read, “Thank you for everything.” To keep an eye:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Michael B. It’s beautiful to see Jordan honoring one of the most influential storytellers of all time in this way. Posts like this serve as proof of Akira Toriyama’s incredible reach. I can name more than a few people in my life alone who have ever been in front of a TV database But it was. And, now, many of those same viewers are working within the industry and putting their stamp on the medium. Jordan has certainly done it in a big way.

The leading man actually showed some of his love for anime in particular Dragon Ball Z in his creed Work , In the franchise’s 2019 sequel, he deliberately imitated the actions of characters like Goku and Gohan while incarnating Adonis. He took those sensibilities to the next level as the director of the 2023 threequel. The flow of many of the battles in this film is similar to the hand-to-hand combat present in the anime. Can get a glimpse of some of that Tea Creed III trailer , Apart from all this, the star will probably further his love for the medium creed Possible anime spinoff of the -verse ,

Akira Toriyama – honored by Cartoon Network – leaves a huge void, but his legacy is likely to last forever. As we speak, there are still a lot of people who are continuing and expanding the incredible work they’ve done. Currently fans are waiting for the release dragon ball daima, which will directly follow dbz This time , The show is set to debut this fall. Starting a new chapter of this huge series without him will be bittersweet. However I’m sure it will serve as a beautiful tribute to his legacy. Apart from all this, what consoles me is that Michael B. Jordan and his army of fans will certainly continue to hold the artist and his work in high regard.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to offer our condolences to Akira Toriyama’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.