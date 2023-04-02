The Symphony of Lana del Rey’s life – Jornal Universitário do Porto

Throughout her career, Lana del Rey has received criticism for her irreverent persona. Accused of romanticizing topics such as depression and abusive relationships, the singer remains true to herself and does not renounce her unique way of producing art.

After presenting us with two albums in 2021, Chemtrails Over The Country Club It is Blue BanistersLana returned, on the 24th of March, with her ninth album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. This album is a collaboration with the producer Jack Antonoffknown for working with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde. Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd also counts on features in Father John Misty, bleachers It is jon batiste.

Disclosed through a single billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hometown of Lana’s ex-boyfriend, this album shows through the long title, the typical philosophical and poetic essence of the singer. However, Tunnel under Ocean Blvd it’s not just another heartbreak album.

In what is possibly her most personal work, the singer shares much of her relationship with her family, with her faith and, especially, with herself. Sexual abuse, suicide and loss are some of the extremely sensitive themes addressed here with the utmost lyrical insight.

“It’s not about having someone to love me anymore”

The second single from the album, and one of the most outstanding tracks, “A&W” (American Whore)reveals an attitude of indifference towards the criticism and opinions of others, something that previously troubled Lana as an artist. Tapping into multiple wounds, the songwriter satirizes established ideals for women in the music industry.

The transition between songs on this, Grant’s ninth album, is so smooth that sometimes it’s not even noticeable, something that happens between tracks. “Candy Necklace” It is “Jon Baptiste Interlude”.

Extravagant details could not be missing from this album by Lana del Rey, honored by the billboard as Visionary Award. the religious sermon “Judah Smith Interlude” is perhaps the most controversial part of this musical experience, causing discomfort due to the harshness and brutality of the speech. The leader of The City Church in Seattle, Washington, preaches during the interlude: I used to think my preaching was mostly about You / And you’re not gonna like this, but I’m gonna tell you the truth / I’ve discovered my preaching is mostly about me.

The religious references don’t end there, reproducing throughout the album, especially in the track “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing”in which Lana asks God to send her three white butterflies if he’s around.

The graceful instrument of “Paris, Texas”, the tenth track, is a sample of the song “I wanted to leave” by the artist SYML. In this song, a beautiful analogy to movie classic of the same name released in 1984Lana makes a pun on the names of American and French cities.

“Let the Light in (feat. Father John Misty)” is a powerful ballad, which stands out for the perfect combination of Lana and John’s voices. Both artists had already collaborated on the song “Buddy’s Rendezvous”, which makes up the EP with the same name by Father John Misty, released in 2022.

Being a Lana del Rey album, it couldn’t help but be melancholic and introspective. However,Tunnel under Ocean Blvd innovates and stands out from the rest, through the combination of different musical genres such as indie, rap and trap. In “Peppers”a nod to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and film actress Angelina Jolie, we are caught off guard by Canadian rapper Tommy Genesiss’ verses, which add a great deal of female energy to the song.

The last track, “Taco Truck vs. VB”, incorporates a remix of “Venice Bitch” from the Norman Fucking Rockwell album (2019). Just when we thought this song was over, we are enchanted by the transition to its well-known lyrics (Sounding off bang bang kiss kiss).

Despite the good surprise, certain sounds, melodies and lyrics in ‘Ocean Blvd‘ sound all too familiar, reminiscent of old Lana del Rey albums and songs. This characteristic, although a little disconcerting, it accentuates the link between the artist’s musical past and present and reinforces the album’s nostalgic taste.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd it’s a long introspective journey through the life of Lizzy Grant, who paddles through poetic waves and sucks the listener into her delicate harmonies. The power and lyrical sensitivity, combined with Lana del Rey’s indistinguishable voice, make this album another huge milestone in the artist’s career.

