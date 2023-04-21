The Taylor Swift Songs That Almost Got Recorded by The National

Taylor Swift used the pandemic to give her sound an experimental turn. She teamed up with The National guitarist Aaron Dessner to produce the double albums “Folklore” and “Evermore”.

Both albums reached the top of the charts in several countries. Each yielded Billboard #1 singles: “Cardigan” and “Willow,” respectively.

However, according to The National frontman Matt Berninger, these two songs nearly stuck with his band.

In an interview with The Telegraph to promote The National’s new album, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein”, Berninger revealed that originally the songs were originally by the group, with instrumentals created by Aaron and his twin brother Bryce. However, he was unsuccessful in composing on top.

“I had tried something with these two and a few others, and I wasn’t having any luck, so Aaron sent them to Taylor. I always have a lot of music to work on and I’m looking for something I can connect with emotionally. The reverse happened too, where Aaron wrote something to Taylor and I latched onto it. It was a two-way street.”

Berninger was also full of praise for Swift regarding the end result. He declared:

“She did something so much better than I could have done it alone. It looked like lightning had hit the house. Because I do what I do. And she’s like, ‘Here’s this super well-crafted narrative for the sad piano you played on ‘Cardigan.’

The National and “First Two Pages of Frankenstein”

The National’s next album, “First Two Pages of Frankenstein” will be released on April 28th. Taylor Swift is among the special guests on the album, duetting on the song “The Alcott”. Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers also participate in the work.

Starting in May, the group hits the road on a North American tour. Between September and October, presentations will be held in Europe. Soccer Mommy, The Beths, Patti Smith and Bartrees Strange were cast as opening acts.

