The TDJ MiaCargo Fest esports tournament is coming to Punta Cana!

The esports scene in the Dominican Republic continues to rise and bring new protagonists. TDJ MiaCargo Fest arrives in the country, a tournament organized by Global Squads and MiaCargo official e-commerce distributor

BymiaShop. Temporada de Juegos TDJ is a brand of Global Squads and a pioneer in Esports competitions in Europe and Latin America, a region where for a decade it has produced the most prestigious matches. Global Squads is part of the MediaHub Group, a leading production company in the audiovisual, television and digital industry.

From May 26 to 28, streamers, influencers and the most prominent video game players from around the world will meet at the Convention Center of the Riu Palace hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In it, the classification for the CS:GO America’s Super Cup will take place for the first time. The Counter Strike tournament that determines the champion of America will be present with the previous and final classifications that will take place within the event.

The goal of the TDJ MiaCargo Fest is to promote the development and expansion in Latin America of the most important competitions in the region, such as La Liga Pro and BE competitions. It is estimated that there are some 3,300 million video game players in the world: this is the great opportunity to share with the best on the shores of the Caribbean Sea.

About Game Season

TDJ is the pioneer brand in the organization of Esports (electronic sports) competitions in Latin America, promoting its constant development and expansion in the region. It has become a fundamental pillar of the most prestigious competitions in the region such as La Liga Pro and the BE competitions. Temporada de Juegos also produces advertising and audiovisual content linked to the different aspects of the Esports ecosystem, as well as different events associated with gaming. TDJ is a product of GlobalSquads



