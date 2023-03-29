The team Caps wants to face at MSI 2023

He Spring Split 2023 is about to come to an end in most regions. In the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) remain to play the group stage and the playoffs. However, these rounds put an end to it in a few weeks. Thus, everyone is preparing for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 (MSI 2023), which has marked the May 5th as start date.

During an interview with the media cybersport.plRasmus Winther”Caps» made special mention of the team with which he wants to face off during the international competition. And yes, as you can guess, he midlaner Dane wants to face T1 again. Despite the fact that the Korean squad has not yet secured a place for the international competition to be held in London, Caps is clear that he wants to see the faces with that team.

Caps is clear: “I want to face T1”

He midlaner from G2 Esports knows that he still has to wait until the classification from T1 to the international event is final. However, it is clear that they will. «Yes, I am definitely looking forward to seeing my faces with T1. Sure, if they succeed, but I think they will do it without any problemCaps said. «There are many teams and it is difficult to know who will qualify, especially from the LCK and LPLhe continued.

For now, G2 Esports is the only team to have a secured spot at MSI 2023. His victory in the Winter Split 2023 granted them a place for the international event. However, it has yet to be decided whether they will go through the phase of play-in or, conversely, enter the Bracket Stage without any problem.

Analyzing the different games that have been played in this 2023, T1 is one of the clear favorites to qualify and lift the MSI trophy. Your match against K.T. rolster It was a heart attack, a series that surely many will want to see again in the future. For now, T1 members have two chances to qualify for the international event. If they win their next game against Gen.G they will qualify for the final and, therefore, will have a guaranteed place in London. If they lose, they will fall to the bottom bracket, where they will have to win a best of five to get a place in the final and, with it, in MSI 2023.

