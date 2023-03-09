“The team has to give the same to play one map or another”

Galder «blade» Bárcena, coach of Movistar Riders, had a beer in The The_reaL_feR Tavern after moving to playoffs of ESL Pro League 17. He coach español has commented on the situation of the spanish team since the arrival of sausoL until the moment of getting a place in the final phase of the best league in the world. In addition to talking about the most external aspects of the team, the coach analyzes the current game of his squad, the veto system and even the trash talking, healthy, that we have seen lately. Aspects that can be very interesting to learn a little more about how the team works internally.

We are aware of the complicated situation that the Spanish team has experienced since the summer of 2022. The sporting results did not come after some dream events and there was no way to dispel doubts about the new roster. Nonetheless, the set reached 2023 after overcoming a “survival state” as bladeE himself has described. The coach appreciates the support from the club at a difficult time in which other organizations would have acted in a very different way. All this patience is not new, since Riders has already gone through other moments like this.

baldE is aware that the side still needs to be improved TC

Dav1g is one of the players that has been in the spotlight by the fans, but bladeE continues to show him all his support, ensuring that all his movements are to favor the team. Galder himself has highlighted the notable improvement that both Martínez and SausoL have shown since their signings, players with zero experience in LAN and that they took advantage of the CCT. The team leader is aware of the fragility of the TC, a side that has undergone important changes at a competitive level and that requires high proactivity. The players have had to adapt to recent changes and he hopes to see an improvement soon, something that will combine with the excellent side TT from the actuality.

Bárcena points out that he has always wanted to be characterized by having a map pool complete. “It’s important to have a main mapbut it seems to me even more to have all the maps well prepared”, highlights the coach. On the state of mind that has been seen of the players in the middle of the games, Galder states that each player should express their feelings and enjoy the moment. No doubt this offers a kind of identity to the squad. The coach himself is aware of the different level shown in LAN and Online, something that has been seen since time immemorial in this organization. The riders return to the server this Friday in the Elisa Invitational Winter 2023 and is very optimistic about the future of this roster.