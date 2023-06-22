The Temptations’ Mitch and Iris plan surprise dates for each other right now

If there are two people who got a lot out of their partnership Temptation Island: Love or Leave are they Eye pupil And Mitch Well. love birds They got engaged during the show’s final campfire, have already set their wedding date, and there’s more romance in their relationship. For example, Iris shared on Instagram that the two are now planning a surprise date for each other. Ahh!

Relationship

Now temptation island is over, Iris and Mitch can finally work together again. Previously, the couple told Grazia how difficult it was to keep their relationship a secret, but now they don’t have to be a secret to be together.

Iris so shares on Instagram how great it was last weekend doing some fun out of doors with Mitch. “Our first weekend together again. Never thought that spending time together is really important in a relationship.” The two enjoyed their date, and shared that from now on they would regularly surprise each other with a nice date. “From now on we will start planning surprise dates for each other every two months, maybe every other month. can not wait!“How fun!

bloopers on a date

yesterday’s latest movie Jennifer Lawrence don’t mind premiered in Amsterdam. Iris and Mitch were there too. On the red carpet, the two are asked if – just like in the movie – they’ve ever experienced a date that didn’t really go well.

Iris said, “I dated a goozer once and he was a lot younger than me.” “We went out to dinner and he was sitting at the table watching football on his phone.” Aiii…hope Iris and Mitch’s surprise date is a huge success!

Source: Pathé | Image: Videoland (Tom Cornelissen)