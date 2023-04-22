‘The Terminal’ and ‘Hunger Games’ actor tried to get away from the role that made him nominated for an Oscar | Pop

1 of 3 Stanley Tucci was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Um Olha do Paraíso’ (second photo) — Photo: Reuters/IMDB Stanley Tucci competed for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Um Olha do Paraíso’ (second photo) — Photo: Reuters/IMDB

ATTENTION! This content contains spoilers for the feature “Um Olhar do Paraíso”.

Running for an Oscar is the dream of many actors, even better when they manage to win the award. So at first glance it might sound surprising. Stanley Tucci tell that tried to escape the film “Um Olhar do Paraíso” (2009), for which he was nominated for the statuette for Best Supporting Actor 👀🎥.

“(It was) horrible,” said the actor in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” about the character who kills 14-year-old Susie Salmon (played by Saoirse Ronan), before she observes her own family and the killer from a higher plane, the “paradise” of the film’s title.

2 of 3 Stanley Tucci in a scene from ‘Um Olhar do Paraíso’ — Photo: IMDB Stanley Tucci in a scene from ‘Um Olhar do Paraíso’ — Photo: IMDB

“It’s a wonderful film, but it was a difficult experience simply because of the role.“, said Tucci, who acted in several feature films, including “The Terminal” and the Hunger Games trilogy. “I asked Peter Jackson why he cast me for that role. And he said, ‘Because you’re funny.’ And I thought, ‘Okay.’ But I understand what he was saying,” he said referring to the film’s director.

“Not that I wasn’t serious about that topic, but I think what he meant is that I wouldn’t be overly dramatic, which is what you have to do when you’re playing someone who is so awful, right? You can’t play games. about it”, ponders Tucci, revealing that he spoke with the three eldest children, from the union with producer Kate Tucci, who died in 2009, as a result of breast cancer, as soon as she accepted the role.

“I just said, ‘And then the girl dies and I’m the one who kills her.’ And they said, ‘Why did you kill her, Dad?’ and I said, ‘Because he’s a very sick person. Okay, let’s eat’ “, recalled the actor, who is the father of two more children, these from the union with Felicity Blunt, sister of actress Emily Blunt, with whom he starred in “The Devil Wears Prada”.