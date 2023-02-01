The third call for Tourism Sustainability Plans in Destinations begins, endowed with 478 million euros

The third extraordinary call for Tourism Sustainability Plans in Destinations, agreed by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and the regional governments at the Sectoral Conference on January 27, and endowed with 478 million euros from the Recovery Plan, Transformation and Resilience, begins its journey.

The Secretary of State for Tourism has enabled a specific section in the electronic headquarters of the ministry from which applications will have to be processed, with online forms and instructions to complete them, and where municipalities and other local entities can consult all the documentation with the information related to this third extraordinary call.

The initiatives of local entities will be evaluated jointly by the Secretary of State for Tourism and the autonomous communities in which they are located. The autonomous governments can also opt for these funds through Cohesion Actions in the Destinations of their respective territories. These projects must be sent through the electronic registry of the Secretary of State for Tourism.

In the last extraordinary call, that of 2022, more than 500 proposals were presented, of which 196 were selected. Of the latter, 175 were promoted by local entities. The remaining 21 projects corresponded to Cohesion Actions in the Destinations presented by the different autonomous communities.

These additional 478 million to improve national tourism are added to the 660 million dedicated to the same purpose in 2021 and the 720 million of last year’s edition. In total, there are already 1,858 million allocated to these projects, in which environmental sustainability and digitization prevail with the aim of achieving a more competitive and higher quality tourism.

