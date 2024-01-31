The third candidate for the post of President of Russia withdrew from the election race.

File photo: A view shows Red Square with Lenin’s Mausoleum as the Russian flag is raised over the dome of the Kremlin Senate building in Moscow, Russia on June 24, 2023. Reuters/Evgenia Novozenina/file photo

Independent candidate for Russian presidential election Anatoly Batashov this Wednesday became the third person to withdraw from the electoral race, two months before the election.Scheduled for next March.

The decision came after Batashov, a well-known blogger representing the Greens, went to the headquarters of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) with the necessary documents to register himself, although he ultimately decided not to submit them. The candidate had to collect at least 300,000 signatures.

“I am not going to continue this 2024 cycle. Yes, we have done a great job, we have done the impossible. No green politician had ever risen so high.” He announced his withdrawal, according to several Russian media. “I am the first green candidate to run in the Russian presidential elections in history,” he said during a press conference before the election.

Thus, he pointed out that today was the last day to submit the necessary documents for the registration of candidacy and expressed regret for “not being prepared”, although he specified the number of signatures that he had managed to collect.

His decision comes immediately after the founding of Russian Party of Freedom and Justice, Andrei Bogdanov, It also announced that he was withdrawing, a measure previously joined by Sergei Baburin, who has confirmed that he will support current President Vladimir Putin. The elections are scheduled to begin on March 15 and run through the 17th, allowing citizens to vote for the first time during a three-day period.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with campaign workers in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)

There are currently four candidates whose applications have been registered by the CEC: Leonid Slutsky for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Nikolai Zheritnov for the Communist Party of Russia (KPRF), Vladislav Davankov for New People and Putin, who is considered independent. Has been presented as.

In addition, potential candidates still include independent Anatoly Batashev, Sergei Malinkovich of the Communist Party of Russia and Boris Nadezhdin of Civic Initiative and critic of the invasion of Ukraine.

The CEC, which has already rejected the registration of four other candidates, has to take a decision on the registration of the candidates by February 10. Russian law requires candidates for non-parliamentary structures to submit at least 100,000 signatures, while for independent candidates, including Putin himself, the bar rises to 300,000. The President has completed this process without any problem.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday registered as a candidate for the March 17 presidential elections, in which he will seek re-election. fifth six-year term In front of the Kremlin.

The decision adopted by the CEC shows that at 11:23 am on January 29, Vladimir Putin, born in 1952, was registered as a candidate for the post of President of the Russian Federation.

The Election Commission specified that it had detected only 0.15% of invalid signatures (91) out of 60,000 analyzed – a maximum of 5% is allowed.

Putin’s team reported a few days ago that it had collected more than two million signatures, although the Kremlin’s opposition has questioned this, as they claim that no one has seen queues in front of the presidential administration headquarters throughout the country. Are.

Current Russian leader, who has led this country since 2000 -With a gap of four years as Prime Minister (2008-12)- contest elections as an independent candidateBut support has come from the Kremlin’s United Russia party, which controls both houses of the Russian parliament.

(With information from Europa Press)