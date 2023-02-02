The three most hated LoL champions at the highest ranks

Every League of Legends patch makes some characters stand out from the rest. Thus, we find ourselves before some LoL champions who burst each and every one of the games they play. Of course, this makes many players do not want to meet this type of character in any of his games.

This does not occur only in the lower ranks, but in elo high there are also the hated characters that nobody wants to play against. We have the clearest example with a Yuumi who for many months remained among those characters that no one wanted to have in her game, neither on her team nor on the contrary. Yes, Yuumi will always be the most hated champion from all League of Legends. But this patch 13.1b It has three other champions that, for one reason or another, nobody wants to find themselves on the rival team.

Draven, Kassadin and Maokai, the three LoL champions that nobody wants to see

It may be taking too long, but League of Legends patch 13.1b He has left us several LoL champions who have a level of power much higher than the rest of the characters on the squad. In this case we are faced with draven, Kassadin Y maokai. With the latest updates, these three characters have taken complete control of their respective lines, something that we don’t know if it will change in the patch 13.3.

For now, Kassadin adds a ban rate 81.5% from diamond 2. A scandalous number that demonstrates the great power that this champion accumulates. Already far from him, but no less important, we find ourselves in front of a Draven who has a percentage of bans 59.5%. And in third place is the usual one, the one that has several patches tormenting both professional and casual Summoner’s Rift: Maokai. The Twisted Treant has a ban rate 47.7%which demonstrates the aversion to this character.

We’ll see if this trend changes, at least with a Kassadin who aims to receive nerfs to leave behind his reign in the MOBA.

