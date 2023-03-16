“The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” gets a new trailer and 10 posters!

The book “The three Musketeers”in Alexandre Dumas, gets a new film adaptation. To promote the film “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan”Paris Filmes released a new trailer and ten individual posters of the main characters of the story.

Check out:

Read more:

read more

The feature film Eva Green, Vincent Cassel It is Francois Civil heading the cast, directed by Martin Bourboulon. Even before the premiere, a sequel is already guaranteed. After “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan”will come “The Three Musketeers: Milady”scheduled for the end of the year.

Check out the synopsis of the first film:

Born in Gascony, southern France, D’Artagnan is left for dead after trying to save a young woman from being kidnapped. Upon reaching Paris, he tries by all means to find his attackers. He doesn’t know that his quest will lead him into the center of a real war where the future of France hangs in the balance. Allied with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, the King’s three musketeers with dangerous temerity, D’Artagnan faces the dark machinations of Cardinal de Richelieu. But it is when he falls head over heels in love with Constance Bonacieux, the Queen’s confidante, that d’Artagnan truly puts himself in danger. It is this passion that leads him on the trail of the one who becomes his mortal enemy: Milady de Winter.

Francois Civil it’s D’Artagnan in the movie. Vincent Cassel, Pio Marmai It is Roman Duris make the three musketeers Athos, Porthos and Aramis. Already Eva Green it is Milady, the focus of the second film. Lyna Khoudri, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Eric Ruf, Louis Garrel It is Vicky Krieps complete the list.

The film opens April 20 in theaters.