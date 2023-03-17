The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan | Paris Filmes reveals subtitled trailer for the film! WATCH

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan opens April 20 in theaters nationwide

The channel in YouTube from the Paris Films revealed the subtitled trailer for the feature The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan!. The first of two films to be directed by Martin Bourboulon (Relationship with French). Check it out below:

In addition, the film won several individual posters:

Official Synopsis:

“Born in Gascony, southern France, D’Artagnan is left for dead after trying to save a young girl from being kidnapped. Upon reaching Paris, he tries by all means to find his attackers. He doesn’t know that his quest will lead him into the center of a real war where the future of France hangs in the balance. Allied with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, the King’s three musketeers with dangerous temerity, D’Artagnan faces the dark machinations of Cardinal de Richelieu. But it is when he falls head over heels in love with Constance Bonacieux, the Queen’s confidante, that d’Artagnan truly puts himself in danger”.

The cast of the film includes Francois Civil (Love at Second Sight), Vincent Cassel (black swan), Eva Green (The dreamers), Louis Garrel (lovely women) It is Vicky Krieps (corsage). Direction of Martin Bourboulon (Relationship with French).

