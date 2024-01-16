The Three Musketeers – Milady: So Disappointing

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but The Three Musketeers: Milady (in theaters) doesn’t come close to matching its predecessor, the brilliant The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, one of my ten favorite films of 2023.

This second episode, shot by the same team as the previous episode, picks up immediately where D’Artagnan left off: a young gunslinger (François Civil) and his beloved Constance (Lina Khoudary) have been kidnapped.

For his part, King Louis XIII narrowly escaped an assassination, but the identity of the mastermind of the plot remains unknown. During this time, Protestants, Catholics, royalists, Republicans, French, British, gunmen, Cardinal Richelieu, the mysterious Milady (Eva Green, photo) and the brother of King Louis XIII multiplied the aggression and betrayal.

In the midst of all these complex political negotiations, D’Artagnan, who asks only to find his beautiful Constance, arrives. A quest that will take him to the siege of the fortress of La Rochelle, then to England, to the castle of the Duke of Buckingham, and which is intrinsically linked to the future of the kingdom.

This second episode is largely inferior to its predecessor. Be it in terms of action, humor, cinematography, plot, tension and above all, pace, everything disappoints. This is a shame because D’Artagnan is an extremely solid work and sets the stage for a very promising sequel.

Unfortunately, it is mired in boring political intrigue. What’s worse, correctly understanding all its subtleties requires an encyclopedic knowledge of French history – or committing to memory all the details of Alexandre Dumas’s literary works.

Martin Bourbolon’s film really warms our minds. It forces us to try to untangle the affiliations of several characters and the impact of their actions on the grander picture of France’s political future.

Sometimes it’s so vague that you get the impression you’re watching a movie in Russian or Swedish without translation. We manage to guess the main lines of the plot, but we constantly wonder whether we understand correctly.

All this leaves us confused about the issues. We certainly identify with the gunmen, but what victory would entail for them is very vague… They fight, always in the right place at the right time, without us really knowing what they are trying to achieve. trying. There has been very little promotion of this and that is very disappointing.

If the humor, action, and intrigue had been at the level of the first film, this serious problem might still have been eliminated. Unfortunately this is not so. La Rochelle’s explosive capture is certainly impressive, but the sparse and short other swordplay leaves us wanting more.

The biggest disappointment, however, is the quality of the images. The director of photography, Quebecer Nicolas Bolduc, multiplied the daring and original shots in D’Artagnan. This is not the case in Milady. Even the people responsible for the spectacular sets have their spotlight stolen.

And now, what is the future of these gunmen? Two television series drawn from this universe will soon appear on Disney+. A third feature film, taking place 20 years after the events of the most recent two works, may also see the light of day. Let’s just hope he’ll be less political and more professional than Milady…

(two and a half stars out of five)

Rebel Moon – Part 1

Actress Sofia Boutella plays the rebel Kora in Rebel Moon: Part 1. – courtesy

Filmmaker Zack Snyder remains true to himself in the space series Rebel Moon (Netflix), a by-the-numbers work where all the focus is on visual style.

In this first part of the two-episode science fiction saga, Snyder takes us to a small agricultural moon. The arrival of soldiers in search of food will mark the beginning of a violent galactic revolution…

Shot at a cost of approximately US$85 million, the film seamlessly incorporates elements from classics such as Dune, Doom, Star Wars: A New Hope, The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar. But where has the imagination of the screenwriters gone?

Snyder has treated us to more beautiful images, some of which are copy and pastes from works he shot himself, like 300 and Man of Steel. Also, as usual, he makes excessive and disturbing use of slow-motion sequences, as in his other Justice League films.

The story is full of clichés (empire, rebellion, bounty hunters, mercenaries) and feels like it was written by artificial intelligence.

Rarely for Snyder, the visual effects are very rudimentary. It’s clear that the outdoor scenes were shot in a studio while the computer-retouched images are worthy of a cable television series. Needless to mention the acting is pathetic.

So, whatever the Netflix advertising promotion says, one should avoid it.

(One and a half stars out of five)