The three obstacles holding back the widespread adoption of blockchain

The economy It is hard. Crypto companies are collapsing. Scandals abound. And yet technology blockchain it is still, as they say, “early”. I spent eighteen months leading engineering at a blockchain startup and have three key takeaways about industry failures you need to know to see where we stand on this technology.

1. The absence of foundations

Building a product in the blockchain space before 2022 was like arriving at a construction site without the necessary materials or equipment. Not only did you need to build the structure, but you also needed to mine and smelt the ore to create the building blocks.

Blockchain technology first gained popularity through its initial and most basic application: cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin officially emerged in 2009, a year after the academic paper introducing it was published. But blockchain has the potential to do much more than simply facilitate transactions crypto. It is a technology that has the power to validate data independently of any company or person.

The future of blockchain depends on the tools available. We progress by building on previous innovations. Since Bitcoin (and later non-fungible tokens, NFTs) were early uses of blockchain to gain general visibility, the early stages of creating tools and building blocks to enable more complex ideas were bypassed before the public had a chance to evaluate or speculate.

In 2021, my team was working on ideas for a first blockchain login system, but we had few options and no viable solutions to use a third-party service or take advantage of another company’s offerings for this task. And our core business wasn’t developing new login methods for websites. So we needed to create our own solution, which was good, but probably not as good as the solutions future startups would spend fully developing.

Technology matures rapidly in terms of speed, but incrementally in terms of the building blocks that enable that growth. With blockchain, we skip the foundational layer and go straight to the mass market.

2. Lack of focus on the product

I attended several (9) blockchain technology conferences between 2021 and 2022 and found that while they were exciting and fun, the value varied a lot. Initially, many of the talks focused on the basics of the technology, for example, how to mine and store data on a blockchain or mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Other talks were about how people were earning with crypto or trading NFTs for a project. At best, they were releases for a new NFT drop (a drop is when a new NFT collection is released).

Instead, when you attend conferences on artificial intelligence, talks focused more on real world applications and products that were being developed. The Business and the startups who presented at these events showed how they were using AI to solve real problems and drive their business forward. Maturity was on a different level.

Historically, blockchain startups have not focused on solving real-world problems with the technology. Instead of being motivated by a passion to tackle a specific problem, they are primarily focused on creating a “blockchain company” and trying to cash in on the hype surrounding the technology. This was driven by the massive visibility in the space driving popular interest leading to interest from venture capital.

3. The challenge of reaching core users

The blockchain industry currently lacks a mainstream user base. Most of the people who use or are involved with blockchain are those who work in the industry.

The blockchain space is still in its early stages and as such remains a niche market. While there is a lot of excitement and hype around the technology, the reality is that it is still not widely adopted by mainstream users. This presents a unique challenge for companies operating in the space, as they primarily sell to other companies and enthusiasts who are already familiar with blockchain technology.

To truly come of age, the blockchain space needs to shift its focus from selling the technology itself to selling the value it provides to users. This means creating solutions that are accessible and easy to use for the average person, rather than just catering to a small group of enthusiasts. By doing this, blockchain technology can be more widely adopted and integrated into everyday life, making it an invisible yet powerful tool to improve our lives.

What’s next for the blockchain?

I hope that the blockchain space will take a step back and that the funding will decrease. This will allow the development of the necessary building blocks that will add significant value to the technology.

As attention shifts to other areas, such as artificial intelligence, we will see companies that have been working quietly on these building blocks succeed. This will lead to the seamless integration of blockchain solutions into products and websites on the Internet. Blockchain will become the way IT solutions should be: invisible and everywhere.

