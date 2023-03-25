The thriller with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway that has one of the most intriguing stories ever made.

lull is a 2019 mystery thriller film directed by Steven Knight and starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

The plot takes place in a small fishing town called Plymouth Island, where a boat captain named Baker Dill (McConaughey) lives his daily routine as a fisherman, until his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) appears and asks him to help her murder her current husband, who she alleges is abusive.

about the plot

The film tells the story of Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey), a fisherman on a small tropical island called Plymouth. His routine is interrupted when his ex-wife, Karen (Anne Hathaway), appears asking for help to get rid of her violent husband, Frank (Jason Clarke). Karen offers Baker a sum of money to murder Frank on a fishing trip.

Baker is torn between his need for money and his conscience, as well as having to deal with the fact that Karen is the love of his life. Meanwhile, he continues to struggle with his own inner demons and a dark past.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

As the plot unravels, Baker discovers that nothing is what it seems and that he may be involved in a much bigger game than he imagined.

He is forced to face the consequences of his actions and choices, and to decide whether he is willing to pay the price to achieve what he wants.

With a tense and somber atmosphere, Calmaria is a psychological suspense film that leads the viewer to question the morality of the characters and human nature itself.

full cast

Calmaria features a cast of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including:

Matthew McConaughey as Baker Dill

as Baker Dill Anne Hathaway as Karen Zariakas

as Karen Zariakas Jason Clarke as Frank Zariakas

as Frank Zariakas Djimon Hounsou like duke

like duke Jeremy Strong as Reid Miller

as Reid Miller diane lane like Constance

like Constance Rafael Sayegh as Patrick Zariakas

as Patrick Zariakas Garion Dowds like lionel

It’s worth watching?

lull presents a tense and intriguing atmosphere, with unexpected twists and a surprising ending.

the performance of McConaughey and Hathaway is praised by critics, who highlight the chemistry between the two actors and their ability to convey the complexity of their characters.

Furthermore, the direction of Steven Knight is praised for managing to maintain pace and suspense throughout the plot, in addition to using the beautiful landscape of Plymouth Island as an important element of the story.

What does the review say?

However, some critics point out that the film can be predictable at times and that the plot can be confusing at certain points.

Still, most opinions are positive and highlight lull as an intriguing, well-executed film.

An interesting curiosity about the film is that its soundtrack was composed by Benjamin Wallfischwho also worked on other thriller productions, such as “It: A Thing” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

Another curiosity is that the production team built an artificial island in Malta to represent Plymouth Island, which required a great logistical and financial effort.

In short, lull is a film worth watching for those who like suspense and mystery, with an intriguing plot and a solid performance from the main actors.

lull is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer: