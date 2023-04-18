The time has come: Minecraft Legends is now available for all platforms

Minecraft It is a franchise that does not need introductions in this incredible industry, to its credit it has exorbitant sales that place it as the best-selling video game in all of history and with this you will understand that by now there must be a large number of people who they know about it.

Given the above, those responsible have done a colossal job of keeping the name, Minecraft, hand in hand with Mojang. So it is not surprising to have a large number of products related to this brand, from Crocs shoes and even games like Minecraft Dungeons, the Netflix series of the same name and the next movie that will be landing in a few years.

You can now play Minecraft Legends

As we have mentioned, Minecraft is always valid for fans, in this case the latest in the saga is Legends, of which you can learn a little if you like thanks to our colleague David, with his tremendous analysis of the game from this link. Or yes, on the contrary, you want to have a general idea of ​​the game based on the criticism from this link.

From today, you have the game available, also if you are one of the users who maintains an active subscription to the service xbox game pass, you can take it as served, since it is available since its launch. What you are going to achieve with this new title is impressive, which further complements the legacy of this stupendous series of games that offers us hours and hours of healthy fun, for adults and children. It’s time to return to the adventure in Minecraft Legends!

Subscribe to the GX channel on Youtube