The title possibly hints at the ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off showdown everyone wants to see



How many times have you seen Vin Diesel as the leader of a group of heroes? fast and furiousMovies? Even Captain America Couldn’t Make It To The Ten Movies the avengersMovies. so it will be a party when we have a party fast and furiousMovie without vince dome.

Of course we’ve already got Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019 with the pairing of Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Ian Shaw). the first may still be ahead Fast X: Part 2 A second “solo film”. His rival/partner seems familiar so far.

Title “Hobbs 2”

According to the totally reliable Production Weekly, the title is a successor to hobbs and shaw promising Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Reyes, This would mean that The Rock would have to face the villain of Fast X.

Reyes refers to the character of Jason Momoa, Dante Reyes. Possibly one of the better performances in the franchise. Reyes is the mischievous and flamboyant son of the villainous Hernán Reyes. fast Five Since 2011

Bridge

The film should build a bridge between fast x And its follow-up Fast X: Part 2 is set for April 4, 2025. The first hint was already given in the post-credits scene. Below is Reyes’s introduction fast x,