The Top Nominees for the Oscar for Best Picture 2023

A few days ago, we already officially have this year's Oscar nominations, and for many, that's the clue to start tracking down some of the best work from the previous year. Do not know where to start? We've rounded up the Best Picture 2023 Oscar nominees. Many are still in theaters, but some are already available on major streaming platforms. Know which streams to watch!

What are Best Picture 2023 Oscar nominees about?

Inisherin’s Banshees

Director: Martin McDonagh.

starring Colin Farrell It is Brendan Gleesonthe plot takes place in Ireland in the 1920s and is about two best friends who reach an impasse when one of them decides that he does not want to be friends with the other anymore.

Trailer:

Nothing New on the Front

Director: Edward Berger.

Available on: Netflix

A remake of the 1930 Best Picture winner and adapted from a novel of the same name, Nothing New on the Front follows the harrowing experience of young German soldier Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) while fighting for survival during World War I.

Trailer:

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Photo by Allyson Riggs

Directors: The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert).

Available on: Prime Video

here we see Michelle Yeoh in one of the outstanding performances of cinema in 2022 when playing the owner of a dry cleaner who discovers that she must save the multiverse. As such, she needs to connect with alternate versions of herself from parallel dimensions, all while reconnecting with her husband (Ke Huy Quan) and daughter (Stephanie Hsu).

Trailer:

The Fabelmans

Director: Steven Spielberg.

Loosely based on the director’s teenage experiences Steven SpielbergThe Fabelmans follows aspiring teen filmmaker Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) and the discovery of a shocking revelation about her dysfunctional family.

Trailer:

Babylon

Director: Damien Chazelle.

Where to watch: Globoplay

Babylon displays the cruel side of the film industry. With an all-star cast led by brad pitt It is Margot Robbiethe film chronicles the rise and fall of various characters in Hollywood’s early years.

Trailer:

elvis

Direction: Baz Luhrmann.

Where to watch: HBO Max

The interesting thing about this biopic about Elvis Presley (Austin Butler): it comes from the perspective of your manager (Tom Hanks) and follows the King’s life from his childhood in Mississippi to starring amid social movements of the 1960s and later years. The film was directed by the renowned Baz Luhrmannwho has among his works no less than the (deservedly) acclaimed Moulin Rouge It is The big Gatsby.

Trailer:

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Direction: Guillermo del Toro.

Where to watch: Netflix

The stop-motion animated film pulls a sensational dark fantasy aspect to the well-known story of a wooden puppet who comes to life as the son of his creator, Geppetto (David Bradley).

Trailer:

tar

Direction: Todd Field.

In this psychological thriller, a composer and conductor (Kate Blanchett) at the top of their game gets involved in scandals. She goes into a tailspin when she starts hearing strange sounds and having nightmares.

Official teaser:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Direction: James Cameron.

in the wake of avatar 2009, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is head of the Omatikaya clan and raises children with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). However, they are under threat and move and join a seaside clan.

Official Trailer:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Direction: Ryan Coogler.

Watch on: Disney+

The plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After revolves around a Wakanda now in mourning, after the death of the king and Black Panther T’Challa. Ramonda (Angela Bassett) ends up taking the throne as queen and counts on the help of Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milage, the Council and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’ o) soon after to deal with the outside threats.

Other countries try in different ways to acquire Wakanda’s resources (mainly vibranium) due to the fragile situation with the loss of their former king. With all this still going on, the Wakandans still have to deal with Namor (Tenoch Huerta), King of Talokan, and his subjects because of a similar threat.

Trailer:

The whale

Direction: Darren Aronofsky.

Brendan Fraser back with everything in the world of cinema and TV! Here, he plays a reclusive, severely obese writing professor who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink).

Trailer:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Direction: rian johnson.

Where to watch: Netflix

A tech tycoon (Edward Norton) hosts his inner circle — along with famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) — on a private island to solve a murder mystery. But the guest has many secrets…

Trailer:

Top Gun: Maverick

Direction: Joseph Kosinski.

Where to watch: Paramount+

tom cruise It is val kilmer reprise their roles from 1986’s Top Gun, but now with Maverick struggling from a relatively lowly position of test pilot, while Iceman has risen to fleet commander.

Trailer:

Triangle of Sadness

Direction: Ruben Ostlund.

The acidic film follows the trials of the wealthy passengers of a luxury yacht and the crew who must cater to their every whim. However, a violent storm is only the first of calamities that test class divisions on board.

Trailer:

Women Talking

Direction: Sarah Polley.

Inspired by real events, Women Talking tells the story of eight women from an isolated religious colony in Bolivia. Here, they decide what to do about men in their community who are drugging and raping women. From the synopsis, we can already see that it is a sadder plot.

