The Town confirms Demi Lovato on the festival stage

There are less than six months left for the first edition of The Town festival and the event organizers are working hard to deliver a mega-production to the public. After several confirmations of artists on stage at The Town, now it’s the turn of fans of singer Demi Lovato.

Last Thursday (13), the organizers confirmed the artist’s participation on the stages of the festival, which takes place in September this year, in São Paulo. According to the production of the event, Demi Lovato will perform on the first day of the event, September 2nd, on the Skyline Stage, the same stage that funk singers MC Hariel, MC Ryan SP and MC Cabelinho and singer Post Malone will perform.

I don’t know about you, but I’m already ready to receive @ddlovato in the City of Music. even more so on opening day any doubt that it will be historic? that’s why, on April 18, at 7 pm, secure your ticket: https://t.co/CUbr8VNzwj#issoéthetown #TheTown2023 #DEMInoTheTown pic.twitter.com/OAfcBe0W99 — The Town (@thetownfestival) April 14, 2023

The Town festival takes place on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September, in São Paulo. (Reproduction/Twitter)

For The Town’s executive vice-president, Roberta Medina, the mix of music styles will excite the audience and will be an opportunity for fans of the artists to get to know the work of other artists. “It will be a good mix for the same audience. Perhaps some of Demi’s fans are not used to Post Malone’s concert, but I have no doubt that they will be dazzled. (…) And the vice versa will also happen, the people who go to the Post will be able to be dazzled and know more about Demi”, said Roberta Medina.

The singer, who has nearly 30 billion streams, has more than 240 million in social media audience. Owner of a powerful voice, Demi has already released eight studio albums and, as expected, all debuted in the top Billboard 200 and, in addition, four reached one billion streams on Spotify.

In addition to Demi, Pitty, Ludmilla, Pitty, Maroon 5, Foo Fighters and several other artists are already confirmed on the stages of the Alok festival.

And that is waiting to guarantee your place at the festival, ticket sales for The Town start next Tuesday (18th), at 7pm, on the Ticketmaster website.

Photo: Demi Lovato will perform on September 2 at the festival. Playback/Twitter