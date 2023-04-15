The Town confirms Masego and Gloria Groove as new attractions

The Town Festival released this Friday (14), the confirmed presence of the singers Gloria Groove It is Masego. The event will be held at Interlagos in São Paulo, on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September this year.

The singer Masego will perform on the 7th, while Glória will perform on the 10th. In addition to them, the festival has confirmed the presence of great national and international artists such as Alok, Angelique Kidjo, Bebe Rexha, Bruno Mars, Criolo, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Gargabe, HER, Iza, Jão, Kim Petras, Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Maria Rita, Maroon 5, Ne-Yo, Ney Matogrosso, Orochi, Post Malone, Wet Legwith confirmed presence of Jazz artists as well as Esperanza Spalding, Stanley Jordan and Richard Bona.

Photo: Gloria Groove and Masego. (Reproduction/Lorena R7)

There will be more than 235 hours of music, with more than 500 thousand people present, honoring 6 thematic stages distributed in an area of ​​360 thousand square meters, each stage will represent a little of the city of São Paulo, for being such a multicultural city.

The theme of the event is “The City of Musica”, offering festival participants a lot of good music, culture and art from São Paulo. On each day of the event, the public will have 4 concerts per day.

The chosen stage themes were skyline which will receive a light show and fireworks display, The One will have styles and diversified rhythms with unique and special shows, factory which will be the most colorful area of ​​urban art, with hip-hop and street dance rhythms, the most vibrant vibes and music will come out of the stage New Dance Order which will host the best DJs, the stage Sao Paulo square will make room for the great successes of the Golden Years era, where Jazz was the sensation.

last the stage market square which will be reserved for the cuisine of São Paulo with delicious foods and exclusive menus for the festival.

Featured Photo: Gloria Groove and Masego are confirmed at The Town festival. Reproduction/