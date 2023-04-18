The Town: festival day ticket sales begin; see schedule | The Town 2023

1 of 2 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) — Photo: Reuters, Fábio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / g1 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) — Photo: Reuters, Fábio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / g1

This Tuesday (18), at 7 pm, ticket sales for each day of The Town began. The festival takes place on September 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10, 2023 at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo.

Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters, Maroon 5, Post Malone, Demi Lovato and Queens of the Stone Age are among the artists on the lineup so far (see list below).

On March 14, the organization had already sold The Town Card, which guaranteed the right to choose one of the days of the event.

Fans will now be able to purchase tickets directly for each day of The Town. Tickets are sold on the Ticketmaster website.

The ticket per day costs R$ 815 for the full price and R$ 407.50 for half price. You can purchase up to four tickets per day of the festival per CPF, with a maximum of half price.

See schedule for the main stages, Skyline and The One, so far:

September 2nd – Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Liam Payne, MC Hariel with MC Ryan SP and MC Cabelinho, Racionais MC’s with Orquestra de Heliópolis, Orochi with Azzy, Criolo with Planet Hemp, Tasha & Tracie with Karol Conká

September 3rd – Bruno Mars, Bebe Rexha, Alok, Luísa Sonza, Leon Bridges, Seu Jorge, Ney Matogrosso, Matuê

September 7th – Maroon 5, Ludmilla, Iggy Azalea, Ne-Yo, Chainsmokers, Masego, Maria Rita, Angélique Kidjo

September 9th – Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Garbage, Pitty, Wet Leg, Detonautas, Fernanda Takai with Mahmundi, Barão Vermelho inviting Samuel Rosa and Terno Rei

September 10th – Bruno Mars, HER, Kim Petras, Iza, Jão, Gloria Groove, Pabllo Vittar with Liniker with Jup do Bairro, Marina Sena singing Gal Costa

See the schedule of Palco Factory:

September 2nd – Teto, Kayback, Caio Luccas, Urias

September 3rd – Luccas Carlos, Wiu, Veigh, Lia Clark

september 7th – Marvilla, Afrocity, Larissa Luz, Hodari

September 9th – MC Don Juan, Yunko Vino, MC Dricka, Grag Queen

September 10th – Xênia França, Tássia Reis, Cynthia Luz, NINA

See the schedule of New Dance Order, the electronic stage of the festival:

September 2nd: Batekoo Aka Freshprincedabahia X Jujuzl X Kiara X Mirands, Tropkillaz – 10 Years, Osgemeos – An Experience, Deekapz X Vhoor, Klean Vs Klap, Forro Red Light E O Baile Encarnado (With Mestre Nico, Ella Voa And Furmiga Dub)

September 3: Carlos Capslock Showcase Aka Belisa X Stroka X Tessuto, Ellen Allien X Badsista, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, Vitalic, Noporn Live, Carlos Do Complexo Vs Rhr Live

September 7th: Gop Tun Vs 28room+ Diogo Strausz Live Feat Julia Mestre, Shermanology, Kerri Chandler Live, Natasha Diggs Live Horn, L_cio Plants Live, Afterclapp X Shigara X Xaxim

September 9th: Mamba Negra Showcase Feat Cashu + Paulete Lindacelva + Valentina Luz, Badsista, Malka, Venus Aka Gueto Elegance Feat Marina Lima, Inner City Live Bonus Set Kevin Saunderson, Renato Cohen Live, Aerea Live, Kenya20hz Presents Chaos Sonora

September 10th: Oddjs Aka Davis X Vermelho X Zopelar, Boratto & Emerson Live, Crazy P Soundsystem, Lion Babe, Paradise Guerrilla, Dj Mau Mau B2b Etcetera

See the schedule of the São Paulo Square Stage:

September 2nd – Esperanza Spalding, Hermeto Pascoal, São Paulo Big Band invites Alma Thomas

September 3rd – Esperanza Spalding, Johathan Ferr, São Paulo Big Band invites Analu & Kynnie

September 7th – Stanley Jordan, Ivan Lins, São Paulo Big Band invites Paula Lima

September 9th – Stanley Jordan, Hamilton de Holanda, São Paulo Big Band invites Vanessa Moreno and Ana Cañas

September 10th – Richard Bona, Banda Mantiqueira and Mônica Salmaso, São Paulo Big Band invites Jesuton and Luciana Mello

The organizers of The Town intend to set up a structure that uses more than 300,000 square meters of the Autódromo, inspired by the architecture of São Paulo. The investment for the event is R$ 240 million.

“The Town will be here a great international business card for São Paulo for us to show this cultural richness and this will be represented within the festival, the music, but it will be very transversal from pop to rock, a lot of rap, the trap, hip-hop, the urban culture that is very strong in São Paulo”, says businessman Roberto Medina.

See which will be the six stages of the festival:

‘Skyline’: the biggest stage at the event, with a design inspired by the emblematic buildings of the capital. The forecast is for four shows a day, with great national and international bands.

‘The One’: inspired by the urban art of SP. Exclusive content is expected in this space, through tailor-made meetings and presentations, with established bands and new artists.

New Dance Order: dedicated to dance music, which made its debut at the last edition of Rock in Rio.

‘São Paulo Square’ will be inspired by the region where the city was founded, packed to the rhythm of a lot of jazz and blues, with artistic performances, music, dance and the colorful works.

The ‘Factory’ will be inspired by urban culture and will feature street dance performances and trap, hip hop and rap shows – which are among the most consumed genres in the City.