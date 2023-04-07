The Town reschedules Luísa Sonza’s show and the singer celebrates: “It’s the main stage”

Fans are waiting for the artist to present news of the future album at the show. Photo: Pam Martins

It’s official: Luisa Sonza will grace the main stage of the first edition of the The Town! the record owner “SWEET 22” (2021) had previously been cast on stage The Onehowever, plans changed and it was confirmed in this Thursday (6) the relocation of the artist to the skylinewhich would become the world stage if we were talking about Rock in Rio. “AAAAAA IT’S MAIN STAGE”vibrated the singer of “MAMA.CITA (hasta la vista)” together with the fans at the twitter.

AAAAA IT’S MAIN STAGE @thetownfestival — LUÍSA SONZA (@luisasonza) April 6, 2023

Despite the change of stage, it remains confirmed for the day September 3rdthe second night of The Town. They also take the stage skyline on that day the headliner Bruno Mars, Bebe Rexha and Alok; at the The Onewe will have Your Jorge; at the factory they introduce themselves Luccas Carlos, WIU, Veigh and Lia Clark; and not Sao Paulo square the show is on account of Esperanza Spalding.

“On the 3rd, to close the line-up, ELA, the mad one. There’s more, @luisasonza I already have the knee brace separate for your show , he published the festival’s profile on Instagram.

On the last day September 4ththe artist delivered on stage sunset of Rock in Rio 2022 a stage worthy show World. The performance was highly praised by the press and the festival audience, who crowded around the stage to watch the performance of sonza. At the time, she kicked off the tour “The Tale of Two Worlds” at the festival of Roberto Medinawhich is also behind the The Town.

The premiere edition of The Town will happen in the days September 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10that the Interlagos Racetrack in Sao Paulo. Tickets will be sold from April 18 at 7 pm on the Ticketmaster website.

Luísa Sonza appears with Timbaland and Ariana Grande producers in the USA

Luisa Sonza enjoyed the weekend Lollapalooza Brazil and soon left for Los Angeles, in the United States, to meet with big names in the North American music industry. In photos shared on Instagram, the singer showed that she participated in what appears to be a studio session with the Timbaland.

Known for setting trends in past decades, the music producer worked with Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Madonna, Nelly Furtado, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, missy elliott, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and other big music stars.

In his social networks, Timbaland also published a photo next to the singer and hinted that they are working together. “Timbo x @luisasonza attention,” wrote the musician. In addition, the Brazilian also met with Njomza It is tommy browncomposers of several successes of Ariana Grande It is Justin bieber.

read more

Luisa Sonza recently revealed that he will take a hiatus from music releases to dedicate himself to new compositions. The singer’s last single was “MAMA.CITA”, a partnership with the rapper Shaman, released in December last year. Last week, the singer participated in the recording of the DVD of Mari Fernandez in Sao Paulo.