The Town tickets go on sale this Tuesday; know everything about the festival | Music

1 of 2 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), attractions from The Town — Photo: Reuters, Fábio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / g1 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), attractions from The Town — Photo: Reuters, Fábio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / g1

Tickets for The Town festival, in São Paulo, go on sale this Tuesday (14th), at 7 pm.

The Town will take place on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September 2023 at the Interlagos Racetrack, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

The Town Card, a ticket equivalent to a field ticket, undated, valid for one day of the event, costs BRL 770.00 (full ticket) and BRL 385.00 (half ticket). No convenience fee will be charged through the official website.

The festival is produced by the same organizers as Rock in Rio.

See The Town’s schedule so far:

September 2 – Post Malone, Criolo, Ne-Yo, Racionais MC’s with Orquestra Sinfônica de Heliópolis, Esperanza Spalding, Orochi

September 3 – Alok, Esperanza Spalding, Luísa Sonza

September 7 – Maroon 5, Ludmilla, Stanley Jordan, Maria Rita

September 9 – Foo Fighters, Garbage, Wet Leg, Stanley Jordan

September 10 – Bruno Mars, Iza and Jão, Richard Bona

The organizers of The Town intend to set up a structure that uses more than 300,000 square meters of the Autódromo, inspired by the architecture of São Paulo. The investment for the event is R$ 240 million.

“The Town will be a great international business card for São Paulo for us to show this cultural richness and this will be represented within the festival, the music, but it will be very transversal from pop to rock, a lot of rap, the trap, hip-hop, the urban culture that is very strong in São Paulo”, says businessman Roberto Medina.

See which will be the six stages of the festival:

‘Skyline’: the biggest stage at the event, with a design inspired by the emblematic buildings of the capital. The forecast is for four shows a day, with great national and international bands.

‘The One’: inspired by the urban art of SP. Exclusive content is expected in this space, through tailor-made meetings and presentations, with established bands and new artists.

New Dance Order: dedicated to dance music, which made its debut at the last edition of Rock in Rio.

‘São Paulo Square’ will be inspired by the region where the city was founded, packed to the rhythm of a lot of jazz and blues, with artistic performances, music, dance and the colorful works.

The ‘Factory’ will be inspired by urban culture and will feature street dance performances and trap, hip hop and rap shows – which are among the most consumed genres in the City.