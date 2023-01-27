The Trailer Gamer continues its tour of Route 14

This initiative seeks to promote players in the digital field and accompany the development of social life outside of video games. During the summer holidays, it continues to reach different locations in the red land.

The “Gamer Truck” had a series of renovations to face its journey through each town in the province in this new year in progress. The goal is to bring the world of video games and E-sports to all young people. The team that runs the program took the initiative to be closer to the players through WhatsApp and Telegram groups.



“The repercussion that the trailer has when it reaches the municipalities is great, mostly because the boys and young people are following the arrival of the trailer through the Misiones Gamer page on Instagram. And in addition to the fact that many kids participate, the gamer community continues to grow” Mariano Mielniczuk, part of the team, commented in communication with Channel 12.

Electronic sports are part of a set of activities that in recent years have gained particular relevance. With a strategic vision, the provincial legislature included them in the Provincial Sports and Recreation Law so that the practice is free and accessible to all missionaries.

Reach every corner of the province

The trailer is equipped with 10 state-of-the-art computers and video games. It offers young people the possibility of living the experience of playing games such as Counter Strike, Global Offensive, League of Legends, FIFA 22 and Valorant. Visiting hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In this sense, Mielniczuk stressed that this tool seeks to “recruit boys and young people from all over the province to form the first gamer team in Misiones,” Mielniczuk highlighted in another part of the interview.

To live the Gamer experience, appointments are reserved only on the Silicon Misiones website, https://siliconmisiones.gob.ar/. For this, interested parties must select the location and time.

This project seeks to professionalize and train video game players over the age of 14 throughout the provincial territory to accompany the exponential growth of the video game industry in the world.

According to the schedule, the trailer will soon travel through: Campo Grande, Aristóbulo del Valle, Salto Encantado, Bernardo de Irigoyen, San Antonio and Pozo Azul.