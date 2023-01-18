The Trailer Gamer returns to the road with several news for E-sports fans

Misiones Gamer will be deployed in the towns of Route 14, including Campo Viera, Campo Grande, Aristóbulo del Valle, and Salto Encantado, among others. The activities are only available for people over 14 years of age, in accordance with the legal regulations of the video games that will be presented, including League of Legends, Valorant and CS:GO.

After the renovations to improve quality, the “Gamer Truck” will resume the tour of each town in the province with the aim of bringing the world of video games and E-sports to all young people. In addition, the team that runs the program took the initiative to be closer to the players through WhatsApp and Telegram groups.

The first tour began this Monday the 16th in Cerro Azul, a day in which the activities were carried out in front of the municipality. The truck will be stationed in that town until Thursday 19 and can be accessed from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to the schedule already scheduled, the trailer will continue for:

viera field

Big field

Aristobulo del Valle

enchanted jump

Bernardo de Irigoyen

Saint Anthony

blue well

Misiones Gamer revealed, through his official Instagram account @misionesgamerok, that shifts are reserved only on the Silicon Misiones website. In addition, these reservations and activities in general are only available to people over 14 years of age, in accordance with the legal regulations of the video games that will be presented, including League of Legends, Valorant and CS:GO.

Meanwhile, the date and location in each city will be reported through the same account. For its part, the schedule will be the same.

In the initiative to be more connected with gamers, the organizers will share information –in the WhatsApp and Telegram group– and content related to the activities of the gaming industry. All those interested from the age of 16 may participate in these groups.