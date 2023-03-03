The Treasury councilor of the Guadalajara city council denies the PP in relation to the alleged non-payment of 250 suppliers, demanding responsibility

The Socialist Councilor for the Treasury, Lucía de Luz, “categorically” denies Jaime Carnicero, who assures through a press release that the Guadalajara City Council left 250 suppliers unpaid in 2022, in invoices with an amount of 5.2 millions of euros.

“Jaime Carnicero refers to services that are pending payment as of December 31, because the invoice, for example, is not presented by the provider until January. It is something that happens in any administration and it is something as normal as that they are already recognized obligations that are settled in the first weeks of the new fiscal year, with money from the previous year”, he explains.

De luz clarifies this issue with a specific example: “the last electricity bill in any municipal building, diesel in the boilers, or a service provided on December 30, is always paid in January. Therefore, as of December 31, it is a service pending payment.

So much so that the 2018 financial year closed with 9,597,486.48 euros pending collection, without this meaning that said invoices were not paid. “If you have to distinguish between invoices not processed at the end of the year due to a question of deadlines to the invoices that appeared in the old Sports Board without control or procedure, which this government has had to face by paying more than 1 million euros from Mr. Eladio Freijo”.

“Here there are no defaults or anything irregular. Whether someone is asking Mr. Butcher to render his last services by burning himself to the bonze, or if he continues to want to attract attention so that they let him go on the electoral list, the truth is that it is a lack of responsibility on the part of someone who has been a councilor since 20 years ago”