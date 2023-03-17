At the More you this Thursday, March 16th, jojo todynho shared that, since January, he has entered his fitness mode and has already lost more than 20 kg. “I’m at the clinic doing serum (…) I’ve been in the health project since the beginning of January. I was 159 and I must be 135 kg. I changed my diet, training and I’m happy with the result.”, so he told the program.



SEROTHERAPY: The treatment that conquered Hailey Bieber, Jojo Todynho and more celebrities! Photo: Playback/Hulu/Freepik / Mannequin

But after all, what is this serum that the singer claimed to be taking? For those who don’t know the treatment is called serum therapy. Despite being old, it has started to gain strength in recent times, with supporters like Hailey Bieber, Kendall JennerJojo herself, and even Lore Improta.

According to Dr. Monica Bergamo, “It’s a way of delivering high concentrations of vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream. Allowing absorption in higher doses, more quickly than if you were getting them through food or supplements.”

“It has been practiced since the 1970s, when Dr John Meyers from Baltimore infused B complex, calcium, vitamin C and magnesium in his patients with heart problems with expressive results. It is currently widely used in integrative medicine, for complementary treatment in various slimming therapies, anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome, dysbiosis, anemia and others”complete.

SEROTHERAPY: The treatment that conquered Hailey Bieber, Jojo Todynho and more celebrities!

In addition, serum therapy also acts for aesthetic purposes. The specialist in integrative medicine brings an example: “We can infuse biotin, vitamin B complex, essential for skin and hair health. As well as minerals like silicon, magnesium and vitamins C. In this way, we make a shot to stimulate our fibroblasts to produce collagen”.

Even so, she points out that, before doing the treatment, you need a professional evaluation, regardless of your goal. “It should be evaluated by a doctor with blood tests before use, to determine the need for replacements and after, to follow the results“, scores.

And he adds about the dangers: “The risks are minimal, there are no reports of hypersensitivity or allergies, in view of the nature of the infused assets present in the food”.

“It is important to emphasize that the promotion of health, beauty and longevity depends on a multidisciplinary process, involving a doctor, nutritionist, physical educator, psychologist, as well as diet and physical activity”ends.

Monica Bergamo is a doctor graduated from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo, PUC-SP with Medical Residency in Otorhinolaryngology at Santa Casa de Limeira. She has a postgraduate degree in Sports Medicine and specialized in the United States in Integrative Functional Medicine and Anti-Aging. She focuses on bringing quality of life to patients and longevity through integrative medicine. And it stands out for its specialty in anti-aging protocols and prevention, metabolism and functional medicine, an exclusive title of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), in the United States.